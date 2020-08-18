PM lifts restrictions in the capital

DR. HUBERT MINNIS, Prime Minister of The Bahamas

In a statement late Tuesday (August 18) afternoon, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis adjusted restrictions for residents in New Providence that were under a complete lockdown, imposed by the nation’s leader less than 24-hours earlier.

Following is the statement in its entirety.

“Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 19, grocery stores, pharmacies, water depots, gas stations and hardware stores will be allowed to open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until further notice. Food wholesalers and manufacturers will also be allowed to operate during this period.

The National Insurance Board (NIB) will resume cheque distributions on Wednesday, August 19 at the National Stadium.

I will provide additional details as it relates to the lockdown for New Providence when I address the nation later this week. NEMA is expected to brief the public on the weather system on Wednesday (August 19).

Your best interests guide my decisions. These are difficult times for our country.

As you shop for essential items and make preparations, please abide by the public health guidelines. Stay physically distant. Wear your masks. Wash or sanitize your hands regularly.

We will beat this second wave by working together. And, as your prime minister, I will always listen and make decisions taking your needs, thoughts and feedback into consideration.”

The PM’s relaxing of restrictions come after a group of irate residents in the capital attempted to stage a protest Tuesday morning.

However, police foiled the planned march and reportedly arrested several persons.