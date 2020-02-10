PM: ‘It is essential that we change our marijuana laws’

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis

Tabling in the House of Assembly (HOA) the final preliminary report of the Bahamas National Commission on marijuana on Wednesday, February 5, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis expressed that it is essential for the laws on the books regarding convictions for the possession of small amounts of marijuana be changed.

The prime minister noted that no one is perfect and, “we all have made mistakes in our lifetime.”

He added that his government will use the report presented by the Bahamas National Commission on marijuana to assist with changing the marijuana laws for the country.

“I have publicly given my positions. I support decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana and making the substance legal for medical, scientific or religious use. I support expunging the records of Bahamians convicted of possession of small amounts of marijuana.

“Once our reform laws are passed and through proper legal mechanisms and procedures, I also support the release from prison of any person who may be solely incarcerated for small marijuana possession,” said the PM.

“Mr. Speaker, in coming to office, it was the objective of my government to pursue policies to uplift Bahamians, and especially those who come from modest backgrounds as I did.

“In The Bahamas we have a criminal justice system that needs reform in a number of areas, including the possession of small amounts of marijuana,” said the nation’s leader.

“We arrest, prosecute, detain and punish people for possession of small quantities of the plant, which they use for religious, personal, or medical reasons. Coming from an Over-the-Hill community, I have seen first-hand how our laws, especially, harm young people from humble beginnings.

“Our laws have unnecessarily burdened some of our citizens with criminal records, making travel and finding work more difficult. It is essential that we change our marijuana laws. The unfairness must stop. We must stop stigmatizing many of our young people and citizens. This is a matter of social justice; this is a matter of fairness. This is a matter of rebirth and redemption,” he maintained.

He continued by thanking the members of the Commission for their support and dedication in compiling the preliminary report.

“I am heartened by the widespread public support for this process, including from many religious leaders. In October 2018, Cabinet established the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana with the mandate to examine the legal, social, medical, and religious issues related to the use of this plant.

“Bishop Simeon Hall and Retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Quinn McCartney chaired the Commission, which was comprised of a cross section of Bahamians from the public and private sectors.

“On Tuesday, January 21, the Commission presented its Final Preliminary Report to the Office of the Prime Minister. I thank the Commission and its staff for their hard work preparing this document,” said Minnis.

Unfortunately, he noted, that an incomplete version of the Commission’s report was disseminated to the media.

“My government pledged openness with the marijuana reform process. Today, in fulfillment of that, pledge I am tabling the Final Preliminary Report for all to see. The final report is expected to be released following a national survey, which the Commission is currently working on.”

The survey, he shared will codify a compiled analysis of the views shared by Bahamians regarding the heavily debated topic.

Additionally, he outlined the main recommendations of the Commission within the Report. They are as follows:

• The legalization of cannabis for medical and scientific purposes;



• To allow those prescribed medical cannabis to grow sufficient plants for their use;



• Tourists who are prescribed medical cannabis in their countries could obtain it in The Bahamas;



• Allowing the importation of regulated cannabis products for ailments;



• Decriminalization of possession of one ounce or less of cannabis for personal use for people 21 years or older



• That the laws be amended for the immediate expungement of the criminal records of all people convicted of simple possession of cannabis;



• That Rastafarians and other religious groups who use cannabis as a sacrament be allowed to possess, cultivate and use it for sacramental purposes;



• That the cannabis industry be Bahamian owned with Bahamian ownership being at least 51 percent. Foreign companies could partner with Bahamians and hold up to 49 percent equity in the company.



“A nationwide comprehensive public education program will be carried out before we change these laws. This program will be age-appropriate and target all segments of society, including a focus on school children and individuals under the age of 21.

Minnis said it is the intention of his government, with respect to marijuana Reforms, to work in tandem to expand on an effort to change the perception on how persons with some criminal convictions are treated.

“Our criminal justice system should not just be about punishment. There must be fairness, rehabilitation, and mercy too. We are a people mostly of Christian faith, of hope and redemption.

It must be our mission to renew, to restore and to repair lives. Those willing to turn away from a life of Crime should get a second chance. All of us make mistakes. For minor offenses and for young, first-time offenders we should not hold convictions over their heads and lives for a lifetime. We seek an overhaul of the rehabilitation process.

“I have met with representatives of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee.

The Rehabilitation of Offenders (Amendment) Act 2015, was gazetted on 24 November 2015, by the former administration. It mandated the establishment of a committee that would review expungement applications of first time and young offenders. The committee was never appointed by the Christie administration.

“The FNM Government appointed the committee headed by former commissioner Paul Farquharson in 2019. The committee began its work on September 25, 2019 and is doing a tremendous job.

The Committee has the power to recommend expunging the records of those who meet the criteria, especially young people and first-time offenders,” said the prime minister.

“My government will provide the Committee with the resources it needs to get its work done, including office space, staff and other resources.

We want to give our fellow Bahamaians who have changed, and who are willing to change, a freedom and future they have been deprived of because of minor, ad in some cases, decade old offences.

“We were elected to this place on a People’s Agenda. We are a Government of expanding freedom and creating better futures for the people. These proposed reforms are some of the most far-reaching in an independent Bahamas.

“My government is committed to reforming our marijuana laws and to clearing the records of those who seek to do better.

As a fellow-Bahamian, as the Member of Parliament for Killarney and as your prime minister, I have heard your stories and pleas about how unfair the system is.

“My government will act to help restore the hopes and lives of the many thousands of Bahamians who will find hope and new life in these life-giving and powerful reforms. The time for change has come,” concluded Minnis.