PM: ‘In times of crisis it is govt’s responsibility to act and we will’

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis

“In times, of crisis, it is the responsibility of government to act, and we will.”

Those were the words of the nation’s leader, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, during his National Report on Tuesday, February 11.

The prime minister’s statement was in reference to the government’s response to the natural disaster, Hurricane Dorian, which crippled the islands of Abaco, the Abaco Cays and Grand Bahama back in September 2019.

“It is estimated that Dorian cost The Bahamas $3.4 billion in losses and damages. The task of restoration ahead of us, is awesome and wide scale. We have never before, suffered this scale of destruction in our history. However, I have every confidence that the Bahamian people are up to the challenge.

“Bahamian labour and creativity built this chain of islands into the most dynamic tourism economy in the region. What Dorian destroyed, we will build back better and more resilient. My government’s policies on coming to office, have placed us in a position to be able to assist.

“When we assumed office in May 2017, public finances were in a disastrous state. Our predecessors borrowed money in large amounts. They also misspent money in large amounts. We stabilized the country’s finances through – honesty, discipline, rational budgeting, and a variety of financial reforms that have been widely praised by respectable international institutions. Those decisions now give us the headroom to borrow, to help with reconstruction and renewal,” said the PM.

“As the Minister of Finance (Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest) told Parliament earlier this month, my government will borrow just under $600 million to help with the Dorian response and essential capital, and other programmes, to help spur economic growth and more jobs and economic opportunities for the Bahamian people.”

Dr. Minnis noted that Hurricane Dorian was the strongest storm to hit The Bahamas.

“Its gusts of 220 miles per hour and surge of more than 20-feet, wiped out generations worth of infrastructure and progress throughout Abaco, the Abaco Cays and Grand Bahama.

“This borrowing is essential and necessary in ensuring that Bahamians have the help they need, as we emerge from the worst storm in our history. Those who criticize the borrowing, seek to deny Bahamians in Abaco and Grand Bahama; the help government should deliver in crises,” he added.

Prime Minister Minnis said that the government and its agencies have delivered aid and assistance in various forms, during the post-emergency phase of the Dorian response.

“The Department of Social Services continues to provide rental assistance to those displaced by the storm. It has assisted some 514 families and paid out more than $700,000 to Grand Bahamians. Also, appliance assistance continues with some 300 applications processed to the value of $400,000. Unemployment assistance, through the National Insurance Board, provided help to those employees affected by the temporary closure of businesses after the storm. Over $1.7 million in these benefits have been paid to Grand Bahamians,” informed the prime minister.

“As the Minister of Social Services (Frankie Campbell) has advised, the shelter at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium will be deactivated by the end of this month. The shelter at Bahamas Academy on Wulff Road will also be deactivated as soon as possible. The Department of Social Services is working with shelter residents, to help them to move in with family members, to transition to rental units or to relocate to the islands from which they were displaced.”

The PM said that as a result of Dorian’s passage and the impact on the said islands, debris cleanup has been insurmountable; however, he revealed that efforts to cleanup the islands and Cays continue.

“Due to the extensive damage caused by Dorian, significant debris cleanup is ongoing. The storm hovered over Grand Bahama and Abaco, it caused decades worth of debris, including of older structures. To further expedite the debris removal process, the Disaster Reconstruction Authority will issue new debris removal contracts, with new terms of reference effective February 17.

“To enhance the efficiency of operations, the Authority will also add resources to the debris management sites at Spring City, Treasure Cay, Pelican Point, McLean’s Town and High Rock. There has been significant clean up, in all settlements in East End and Freeport, Grand Bahama. Removal of debris and road repair efforts are ongoing,” said Dr. Minnis.

With regard to the Fishing Hole Road Bridge, the prime minister said that it remains structurally strong, despite significant damage to the approach roads.

He noted that the Ministry of Works has received approval to proceed with the repair of the thoroughfare.

“Dorian’s ferocity caused extensive damage to the electricity networks in the disaster zones. In Grand Bahama, all customers whose premises are ready for power now have power. Commercial and residential customers that are not ready for power suffered serious building damage, primarily due to flooding. Their premises require extensive renovations in order to be ready to safely receive power. Dorian destroyed major parts of Bahamas Power and Light infrastructure in Central Abaco and the Abaco Cays,” the prime minister revealed.

In terms of schools on Grand Bahama, Dr. Minnis noted that the government plans to construct a new school campus for children of East Grand Bahama, as the schools on the eastern end of the island were decimated by Dorian.

“Getting schools in the disaster zones fully operational, is essential. Many schools were damaged, some severely. In Grand Bahama, the plan is to construct one school campus to serve East Grand Bahama.

“All other public schools on Grand Bahama are expected to have upgrades during the summer. The Disaster Reconstruction Authority continues to evaluate the needs of other schools throughout the disaster zones,” he added.

“Fellow Bahamians and residents, the international community, has been kind and generous to The Bahamas since Dorian. Assistance from the United States, the United Kingdom, CARICOM, the Netherlands, Canada and other countries and international partners saved lives, and helped to relieve suffering in the worst days following the storm.

“On January 13, governments, NGOs, multilateral institutions, companies and individuals came together at a private sector Pledging Conference at Baha Mar. This was the first such high-level private sector Pledging Conference after a disaster in The Bahamas. Due to this being new to our country, there was and still remains some confusion about the event,” the prime minister admitted.

“Firstly, it was open to the media and hundreds of people attended. Pledges were made in the open, in front of attendees and the media. By the end of the event, approximately $1.5 billion in recovery financing, in-kind services, and some donations were pledged. I must emphasize that this was not all cash and that these were offers, each of which we will carefully examine,” explained the nation’s leader.

“Political mischief-makers are deliberately trying to confuse Bahamians about the event. The pledges included initiatives in homebuilding and repair, educational assistance, renewable energy partnerships, relief aid, grants, direct assistance to storm victims, parks restoration, loans and financing. It was a mix of many types of possible assistance.

“The government is examining what may be most beneficial to The Bahamas. We will only pursue offers that are in the best interests of the residents of the areas affected by the storm, and in the best interest of The Bahamas. The offers we accept will be laid out for the Bahamian people to see.

“It is essential that we promote a culture of transparency with disaster relief assistance, especially because of questionable and corrupt practices with hurricane funds, as we have seen in the past,” said Dr. Minnis.