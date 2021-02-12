PM declares ‘GB on the move’ after tour of local capital works projects

TOUR – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (left) was in Grand Bahama Thursday for a tour of government capital works projects on the island, including the Ministry of Agriculture building and booths that were recently constructed on the office grounds. Pictured sharing details with the prime minister is Quinta Forbes, Market Manager. Also pictured in Minister of Agriculture, Michael Pintard. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

“Grand Bahama is on the move!”

So, declared Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis Thursday (February 11) morning, following an extensive tour of West and Central Grand Bahama.

The nation’s leader, and Deputy Prime Minister, Desmond Bannister, who also serves as the Minister of Works, led a delegation from New Providence yesterday to inspect and get an update of the government capital projects on the island.

“Grand Bahama is on the move and I feel that Grand Bahama will be ready for the post-COVID era. We anticipate that once we come out of the post-COVID era, the economy will start to boom. I expect that to be the case, not only Grand Bahama, but in New Providence and the Family Islands as well,” said the PM.

Noting that he is extremely grateful of family islanders' performance during the COVID era, Dr. Minnis said that while they tend to feel neglected, the islands have basically remained COVID free, with their tourism products still functioning.

“So, the Family Islands were really doing their part for the Bahamian economy,” he added.

Speaking to the projects visited during the early stops of his tour, the prime minister stated that he came to Grand Bahama to view the progress being made.

“Grand Bahama has experienced catastrophic events, including Dorian, and then faced with COVID. It is essential that Grand Bahama and the rest of The Bahamas be prepared for the post-COVID era.

“In West End, we viewed the dock that needs to be dealt with properly and of course, the environment and the conch shells that have to be removed. Of course, we visited quite a number of the buildings such as the school (Holmes Rock Junior High School) that is being built as we came out of West End, as well as the new Administrative Complex.

“I think that the Administrative Complex is high end and those are the type of complexes that we need not just here in Grand Bahama, but other Family Islands also. When we look at Eleuthera, when we look at Exuma; we need to standardize, have things centralized as opposed to having things spread all over,” he acknowledged.

Admitting that work on a number of the projects are moving “a bit slow,” however, Dr. Minnis assured that they will be ready when the country exits this COVID era.

One of the projects Grand Bahamians have been complaining earnestly about, is the lone hospital on the island - Rand Memorial Hospital.

“Grand Bahamians have been complaining about their hospital. The hospital is progressing very rapidly. It is my understanding that it will be ready for an official opening sometime in March. The question is, where do we go from there?

“The Beck Company, which designed the Critical Care block when I was the Minister of Health, that is the same company that will be designing the new hospital here on Grand Bahama. It is a four-story complex, but it will be designed in such a way that as the population continues to grow, it will be able to be moved to a fifth floor or sixth floor as the necessary,” the PM revealed.

Commenting on the renovations at the Department of Agriculture, the prime minister noted: “Of course, when we look and see what is happening in agriculture; agriculture is very much on the forefront. I am quite happy and pleased with the amount of people involved in backyard programs and are really generating quite a lot of fruits and vegetables and are now partaking in those events.

“Of course, Minister Michael Pintard (Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources) has a program with fruit trees, breadfruit, mangoes etcetera and so, that will take us to another level. We understand how important it is, especially with COVID. We have experienced things such as 9-11 before, and so, we know what devastation those things incur.”

The delegation also made a surprise stop at the Eight Mile Rock High School, where the prime minister had the opportunity to speak, briefly, with the school’s principal, Chester Cooper, as well as have a photo opportunity with a few students.

In Central Grand Bahama, Dr. Minnis also visited the Garnet Levarity Justice Center, The Freeport Post Office, and the Hugh Campbell Primary School. The tour concluded with a tour of projects in East Grand Bahama.