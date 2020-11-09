PM: $25M set aside for entrepreneurship programs earmarked for youth, women

DR. HUBERT MINNIS Prime Minister of The Bahamas

As part of the government’s $250 million five-year commitment for small business development, a minimum of $25 million will be set aside specifically for entrepreneurship programs geared toward Bahamian youth and women, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

The nation's chief executive was speaking on Sunday, November 8, during an address to the nation.

The commitment to provide $50 million per year in support of small businesses over the next five years was based on a recommendation by the Economic Recovery Committee.

The prime minister said the government will continue to set aside sums for specific segments of the population to ensure that marginalized and under-represented groups in The Bahamas get specific attention.

Prime Minister Minnis also noted that shortly, the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) will launch its Youth Program that will provide grants, loans, training and business support for young Bahamians aged 18 to 30.

“The government and the SBDC recognize that our young people have incredible determination and drive. Many of them have a strong desire to work for themselves,” said the prime minister, adding that “my government wants to nurture their sense of entrepreneurship and ownership.”

The SBDC has budgeted $1.5 million in its new Youth Program that will provide grants, loans, training, and business support, for young entrepreneurs getting their first taste of business operating or expanding existing businesses.

The young Bahamians will be active participants in an extended program over several months to ensure that they get the funds that they need, the PM promised.

“In our three-plus years in office, my Government has provided unprecedented levels of support for Bahamian entrepreneurs,” said Prime Minister Minnis.

“Since coming to office, we have, through the SBDC to date, provided some $52.7 million in loans and grants to over 950 Bahamian micro- and small-businesses. This includes over $40 million in direct support for those that have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The prime minister said that never before in the history of the country have Bahamian entrepreneurs obtained this kind of direct small business support, and he furthered that the government will be doing even more to create opportunities for Bahamians entrepreneurs.

“I wish to be clear. While there will be funds directly targeted for certain segments, including young people, all Bahamians are eligible to seek grants,” the prime minister emphasized.