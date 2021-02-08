PLP’S ‘giveaway’ project assists 4,000 residents

FOOD GIVEAWAY –Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip “Brave” Davis was in Grand Bahama over the weekend for a food distribution exercise, which benefitted some 4,000 residents from Eight Mile Rock to Freeport. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

Thousands of residents benefitted from a food distribution exercise Saturday (February 6), courtesy of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

Leader of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition, Philip ‘Brave’ Davis; National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell and other colleagues from New Providence, joined their counterparts in Grand Bahama for the giveaway, which began in West Grand Bahama.

Party officials, including Davis met at the Tanka Williams Community Park, Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock around 9:00 a.m. to start the giveaway.

At the conclusion of the exercise in Eight Mile Rock, the team continued with the giveaway at the PLP Headquarters, Beachway Drive. “We are here at PLP house (Headquarters) providing food package, care packages to the residents of Grand Bahama,” said Davis.

Packages were also delivered to three elderly home care facilities and to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home. In total some 4,000 boxes were distributed.



“We, of the PLP, recognize the pain and suffering that the residents of Grand Bahama are going through and continue to go through, that we needed to bring some relief to them,” Davis stated.

He noted that the giveaway was a “token of the party’s appreciation, understanding and sensitivity," to the need of residents.

“We just hope it will bring some relief. It is not all I know they would need, but it is some token of what we could do for them.”

Davis said that he wants the Grand Bahama community to know that the PLP is here for them and will continue to be. “And, we hope to be able to bring the relief and the help that they deservedly need.”

Speaking to the distribution in EMR, Davis shared that the residents there were very appreciative of the gesture. “They expressed their appreciation and we were deeply moved to be able to give to them. We were deeply moved by expressions of thanks for what we would have done.”

Davis noted that the number of persons turning out for the event, drives home the sort of desperation and despair that is settling in in Grand Bahama and the need to alleviate that is more urgent now than ever.

As the country moves closer to the 2022 General Elections, Davis noted that Grand Bahamians can look forward to the release of candidate names that will represent the party in GB’s five constituencies, within the next two weeks or before.



“There are some logistics that we (Candidates Committee) are going through. We interviewed over 20 aspirants, some of them are here with me. We are deliberating, assessing and hopefully, within the next two weeks or before you should be hearing about the decision of the Candidates Committee and the National General Council,” said Davis.