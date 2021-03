LETTER TO THE EDITOR – PLP supporter alleges intimidation

Dear Editor,

I am and have been a long-time staunch supporter and member of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in Grand Bahama, for decades.

I was pleased to see, for the first time, branch members have the opportunity to voice their choice, through voting, for the candidate we want to represent us in a General Election.

However, my excitement was short-lived …

Read the letter in detail … Opinion, Letters.