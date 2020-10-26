PLP not supportive of Nov. 30 Emergency Measures extension

NO SUPPORT – Leader of the Opposition Phillip Davis declared that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will not be supporting the extension of the Emergency (COVID-19) Orders put forth by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, during his contribution to the debate Monday morning.

“We do not support an extension of the Emergency Measures,” declared Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Phillip “Brave” Davis.

The Opposition leader made his position clear during his contribution to the debate for the extension of the Emergency (COVID-19) Orders put forth by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis at the last sitting of the House of Assembly.

With positive cases continuing to rise in New Providence and Abaco, Dr. Minnis imposed a curfew and weekend lockdowns on the two islands.

However, Davis maintained that the lockdowns are not working and Bahamians are suffering.

“We are in a health crisis. We are in an economic crisis and we are suffering from a leadership crisis, too, with lack of trust in this government spreading even faster than this terrible virus.

“And now, we have an administrative crisis to contend with as well,” Davis said.

According to the Opposition Leader, COVID case counts are low and stable in many nations, including many of our regional neighbors.

“Yet here, cases continue to grow – hundreds more every week. In fact, every few days, The Bahamas recorded newer COVID cases, more than Barbados has recorded in total since the pandemic began in March. The government’s COVID policies are a failure.

“They have imposed harsh restrictions on the people of this country, they have taken a wrecking ball to our local economy and at the same time, they have utterly failed to contain the virus.

“Yet this so-called Competent Authority wants to continue to exercise broad, sweeping powers over Bahamians, with no Parliamentary oversight.

“No self-respecting parliamentarian should agree to this. Why should we surrender our constitutional prerogative to scrutinize, debate, and improve the rules governing our people, especially when some of our most important freedoms are curtailed by those rules?” Davis asked.

He noted that the Emergency Orders were intended to be short-term, a means to give the government the flexibility to manage an urgent public health crisis.

Davis said that the PLP supported the initial state of emergency; however, more than 220 days later, there is still a one-man rule when it comes to this pandemic.

Davis opined that these Emergency Orders represent a suspension of some of the country’s most fundamental rights.

“Yet, we don’t know whom the Competent Authority consults, or if he consults anyone at all, when deciding to lock the people of this country into their homes.”

Davis called for data to justify the curfew and proof that lockdowns are effective.

He questioned: “How many businesses have closed their doors due to these restrictions, even as they fail to stop transmission of the virus?

“Where is the scientific evidence that supports closing beaches to Bahamians, when the virus is mainly transmitted inside, not outside, when people are increasingly crowded into homes, when everyone is pushed to their limit, and, needs a break?”

Davis claimed that The Bahamas continues to rank at the bottom of countries globally when it comes to the country’s response to COVID.

“In July, our borders were opened without the resources in place to stop any new cases of the virus from proliferating. And thus a few cases turned into more than six thousand and counting. This was not inevitable. It did not have to be this bad. This is what government failure looks like.

“The government has become expert at pointing to other countries that are also failing to contain the virus. Yet there are many countries that are also failing to contain the virus. Yet there are many countries, including many developing nations, who are succeeding.

“A strong leader would look to the successful nations, not the failing ones, and be determined to make sure our country was among them. It’s infuriating to see this government signal defeat when so much is at stake. We need leadership, not surrender.

“Seven months in, he is asking for the continued ability to suspend the constitutional rights of the Bahamian people, even though he has no plan to contain COVID,” said Davis.

“Lockdowns are not a plan. Lockdowns are evidence of an ongoing failure to find and isolate the virus to stop transmission.”

According to Davis, the prime minister has run out of ideas.

“It is agonizing to see other countries protect their citizens, while here, the virus spreads and Bahamians are under siege. Our healthcare system is near collapse. Our doctors and nurses are exhausted and need reinforcements.

“Mr. Speaker, without a plan to stop COVID, there can be no real economic recovery. Nations will continue to warn their citizens to stay away. Local businesses will continue to buckle under the pressure. Bahamians need jobs, not an inadequate food distribution system. Bahamians need a government that supports them, instead of blaming and punishing them,” he added.

He claimed to be mystified by the government's actions.

“I cannot understand how this government justifies turning off water and electricity at a time like this. It’s as if they’ve given up on defeating the virus and are instead trying to defeat the people. Enough!” Davis declared.

“It’s long past time to change course.”

Davis noted that the PLP has a 10-point Action Plan to contain COVID so that they can protect Bahamians and begin the country’s economic recovery.

“The Bahamas can be a success story. We need widespread testing so we can find the virus, help people get treatment, trace their contacts, and break transmission chains.

“We need to knock down barriers to testing. We need to make testing free, because your ability to protect yourself and your family from COVID shouldn’t depend on your income. Your wealth should not determine your health.

“Mr. Speaker, I hope Bahamians will look at this Action Plan themselves: http://covidactionplan.org. Mr. Speaker, as a country we can enact the public health measures we need through ordinary legislation,” Davis said.