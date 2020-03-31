PLP Deputy Leader Cooper urges ‘prudence, creativity’

Chester Cooper, Deputy Leader, PLP

“This is a national crisis that threatens our existence and the government has a duty to act,” Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chester Cooper said Monday (March 30) morning, describing the COVID-19 pandemic, which has crippled the world for the last two months.

In his contribution to the Emergency Powers Resolution in the House of Assembly, Cooper also called on Bahamians everywhere to “exercise prudence and creativity.”

“I urge every Bahamian to exercise even more prudence and creativity than before in managing their personal finances. For those who are in immediate financial distress, please get in contact with the National Insurance Board, the Small Business Development Centre and Social Services. For those who can, please take advantage of the suspension of loan payments offered by banks, and, talk openly with your bank, insurance provider and other providers about your financial reality at this time. Do not be ashamed or afraid to speak to those you may owe. None of this is your fault,” Cooper said.

He further urged his colleagues in the business community and civil society to do more, by way of social responsibility, using their infrastructure, offering their expertise and mobilizing capital during this crisis.

“And the government has a duty to act,” Cooper emphasized.

“I take no pleasure in saying that the government’s fiscal projections, even its new forecasts, regarding Coronavirus are now shot, in my estimation. The government should, in my view, identify borrowing facilities in the area of $1 billion to $2 billion in this low interest environment in order to shore up the economy.

“This can be a combination of direct borrowing and through public private partnerships for projects that will create much needed jobs and stimulate the domestic economy. If the crisis is shorter or flatter that we now anticipate, any excess may be used to pay-down existing high interest debt, reducing future debt servicing pressure.

“One billion dollars of this money can be used for temporary employment programmes. These can be used to enhance our physical and virtual infrastructure. This turning point must be for us to innovate and to re-imagine a more progressive and competitive Bahamas,” Cooper suggested.

He noted that if COVID-19 has done anything, it has laid bare the weaknesses in the country’s public service systems and shows us the critical flaw in the reluctance to embrace technology.

“At least $150 million of the borrowed funds should be used to build a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure. E-government must cease to be a buzz word and we should target making 90 percent of government services fully available online, taking advantage of the Central Bank’s digital currency and the private sector providers of mobile wallets.

“Many Bahamians with this expertise can be employed in this area. We must move toward the creation of a digital identity for all citizens and legal residents of The Bahamas,” he added.

The MP submitted that businesses must be given assistance by those capable of doing so.



“We must set the example for businesses, many of whom have doggedly stuck to a brick and mortar business model and were caught flat-footed, unable to adjust as things suddenly transitioned. The government should take $250 million and invest, immediately, in real food security. BAMSI is a good model, but Andros is primed for growth in this area and others.

“I have provided the minister of finance (K. Peter Turnquest) and the minister of agriculture (Michael Pintard) with a speech I recently gave in Andros, in recent weeks, about how this can be accomplished. These are not the fanciful musings of a dreamer. They are achievable goals.

“The only thing standing in the way of these things is us. We have to lead on these critical matters and make them priorities,” Cooper said.

He further suggested that the government should take $200 million and make it available in grants and loans to small and medium size enterprises.

Cooper said that the current allocation is simply not enough.

“The government should expand the unemployment assistance plan to $50 million for at least 13 weeks, and, consider funding it for another 13 weeks after that, if economic conditions warrant. To save lives, we must proactively ensure adequate dedicated hospital accommodation for the purpose of treating and quarantining infected patients.

“The PPP with a shuttered hotel would be consistent with the practice in China and the Javits Center in New York. We hope that it will not come to this, but we are supporting proactive and progressive steps to save lives. We must also fully fund our courageous healthcare workers and law enforcement officers who are sacrificing their safety to keep us safe.

“We must use reservists and consider the recall of retired officers to maintain the rule of law during this sensitive time.

“Some may scoff at the sum of $2 billion, but economists in the United States are making the case for more than the $2 trillion in spending the U.S. Congress has approved. We must inject a large amount of money into the economy in the short-term in order to stop prolonged long-term economic fallout. It is not borrowing our way to prosperity, rather it is borrowing to stop a catastrophic, calamitous economic situation,” Cooper added.

He expressed the desire for a diluted political focus, indicating that the bigger picture is surviving the crisis.

“It is my hope that the next few months will not see the dialogue of those in leadership descend into divisive politics. I am fully supportive of any measure to protect public health and safety and our livelihood and take the edge off the sting of what is happening and what is to come. Politics will not serve us now.

“For too long, in this country, we have put the interests of party above the interests of the nation. We have rejected too many of our best and brightest ideas over party to our detriment. Further, this is not about us.

“This is not about the FNM (Free National Movement) or the PLP or what any MP or Cabinet Minister or agency head is seen to be doing.

This is about The Bahamas. This is about our families,” the PLP Deputy Leader stated.

Cooper said that leadership and cooperation are required at this time.

He stated that The Bahamas cannot be allowed to fail or to descend into chaos.

“We did not make it through thousands of years of history, and through slavery and Majority Rule and Independence, only to fall now. That cannot happen.

“We are but flesh and bone, but man is made in the image of the Almighty God, and our Creator did not design this earth and place us in it that we might perish. He has imbued us with resilience and creativity so that we might fill it and live abundantly.

“We must chart a course and move through this threat. If we plan smart and move smart and act fast, we can turn this around within a year.

If we work together, we can do that with certainty. The Bahamas is stronger when we together rather than apart. Let us seek to move forward in spirit of unity and patriotism,” he concluded.