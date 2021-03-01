PLP branches’ recommendations for 2022 candidates concluded

BRANCH MEMBERS VOTE – Hundreds of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) branch members from constituencies throughout Grand Bahama – East Grand Bahama, Marco City, Pineridge, Central Grand Bahama and West Grand Bahama – got the opportunity to vote over the weekend, as it relates to the selection of aspirant candidates for their respective constituencies.

For the first time in its recent history, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) branch members got the opportunity to have their voices heard as it relates to the selection of aspirant candidates for their respective constituencies.

On Saturday, February 27 and Sunday, February 28, hundreds of branch members throughout the island gathered at the PLP Headquarters to cast their votes for the best persons they deemed eligible to represent their constituency in the 2022 General Elections.

PLP Deputy National Chairman Robyn Lynes was on Grand Bahama for the process, which she described as an exciting, enthusiastic process.

“We came down here at ‘Our House’ the PLP Headquarters, today to do some branch recommendations elections. What that is, is that as an organization we made a decision that part of the process of candidates’ selection has to be the input of our membership throughout our branches.

“And so, we wanted each branch member to have a vote, to have a voice, to give an opinion … so, that is what this exercise is all about,” Lynes explained.

She added that all eligible branch members from the various constituencies throughout Grand Bahama – East, West, Central, Pineridge, Marco City – came to participate in the voting process.

“There is excitement, there is enthusias. The process has been flawless and smooth so far,” Lynes told this daily Saturday afternoon as members from three constituencies – Central GB, East GB and Marco City voted.

“And so, even though they are not choosing the candidates, they are giving their recommendations and suggestions to be forwarded to our Candidates Committee.

“The Candidates Committee will consider that (recommendations) along with other things, including background checks, financial checks, character references before making a final decision,” Lynes said.

She added that the party is moving in a direction of inclusion.

“Including our people, including our voters, letting their voices be heard, letting their opinions be known and I am just happy to be a part of this process,” Lynes said.

Noting that this process is a first for the party, Lynes said that in the past branches would have sent in recommendation letters.

“But when this new leadership came in, one of the things branch members told us, was that only executives had a voice, or only branch officers. They asked what about all of the members that support the party throughout the entire time?

“And so, we created this process so that each member votes, whether you are an executive, officer or member. Their voice is important and we wanted them to express their thoughts about these candidates, who have been moving throughout the community, who have been engaging with them, talking with them.

“We want to know what have they seen, what have they observed, who do you like?

“Tell us. So, that is what this exercise is about," Lynes stated.

While Lynes could not give a timeline for the announcement of candidates following this process, she did emphasize the necessary process.

“While the Candidates Committee has begun its work and is doing its work, that work is not yet completed. But, I think there is an urgency, because our people are telling us we need to know, because they want to get to work. And so, I believe that an announcement will come in the shortest time possible.”

Hundreds of supporters gathered over the two-day period for the voting recommendation exercise. On Saturday branch members cast their votes for aspirants in Marco City, East Grand Bahama and Central Grand Bahama.

However, the crowd was at capacity on Sunday, as supporters of former member of Parliament Obie Wilchcombe converged on headquarters’ ground chanting, “Obie or nothing. Obie or nothing.”

Members cast their votes for aspirants in West Grand Bahama and Pineridge on the final day of voting. Wichcombe reported that he received 154 of the votes; Ginger Moxey received five; Paco Deal got four; Kingsley Smith got four and Lewis Astwood received no votes.