Plans for new High Rock Clinic underway

DR. DUANE SANDS Minister of Health

Plans for the construction of a new clinic for East Grand Bahama are underway and is expected to be completed by July 2020, said Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands on Saturday, January 11, at the presentation of a Hospitainer and BBPods, donated to the Public Hospitals Authority by International Medical Corps (IMC).

“To the residents in this community, let me again extend my deepest sympathy for those who lost their loved ones. Know that every Bahamian, on every rock and Cay of this country, shares your tragic loss. I have been charged by the government to assure you that we will not forget about the long-awaited new High Rock Medical Clinic, which is a priority on the government’s agenda,” said the Minister of Health.

“I will not tell you where it is going to be, but it will be here before July 2020. In that vein, we are blessed to have this generous donation behind me (Hospitainer), as a critical stepping stone to fulfilling the promise of staged recovery and reconstruction,” he added.

Dr. Sands told residents of East Grand Bahama that he admired their strength and tenacity, having endured all that they did during Hurricane Dorian.

“My fellow Bahamians of High Rock and Grand Bahama, you have experienced what no doubt has already been recorded as one of the most catastrophic events in our region, but is has not destroyed your faith in a restored Grand Bahama. I deeply admire your tenacity and resilience in the face of the mammoth task of rebuilding and restoring communities and lives. It is the goal of this government to ensure that you enjoy access to all the same resources and services that we make available to residents all across the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in the shortest possible time frame.

“To our Grand Bahama Health Service team, particularly the Community Health clinicians and valued support staff, I know very well that many of you personally experienced grave, loss and insurmountable damages, and yet you gave of yourselves to ensure the health needs of your community before, during and after the storm. You all are most appreciated and valued, and I am humbled to acknowledge the debt the nation owes each of you, for your commitment to duty and service.

“I offer a special commendation to the Health Care Team and the support staff of the East End Community Health Services for their outstanding, unwavering and excellent service under very trying circumstances,” said Sands.

Commending the Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest and fellow Grand Bahamian ministerial colleagues, who he shared have gone above and beyond, fighting for the people of Grand Bahama following Dorian’s passing. “I happen to be a member of Cabinet and as you know, Cabinet details are secret. But I can divulge that the team of colleagues from Grand Bahama are staunch advocates for the people of Grand Bahama.

“I count it as a privilege for the Deputy Prime Minister; the State Minister for Grand Bahama (Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson), the new Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Reconstruction (Iram Lewis) and the Minister for Agriculture (Michael Pintard), as well as some Parliamentary Secretaries (are all from Grand Bahama).

“But today, we happen to be in the backyard, the home of the Deputy Prime Minister, and so, having watched him advocate on behalf of his people having to fight, every day, on behalf of his people, I want you to know even as I betray state secrets, that his love for you is real and that he is going to see that you get what you need.”

Speaking with this daily following the Hospitainer handover, Turnquest noted, “This is another step forward towards the rebuilding and the recovery. As was observed, we started out with nothing. We first got the tents that provided some of the basic services to the residents here and now we are moving to these temporary structures that provide a little more stability and consistency and convenience for the residents.

“This is a wonderful donation by International Medical Corps; we are so appreciative. It is only through the donations, the service and the volunteerism by all of these international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) as well as the domestic NGOs, that we have been able to have the kind of holistic recovery that we have had to date. Still a long way to go but we have made tremendous strides in the effort, as a result of persons and groups like IMC. We are so grateful to them as they were here with us when nobody else was and when everyone was questioning what was going to happen they did not question, they were here and stepped in.

“We are eternally grateful to them and what they are doing, the services that they have provided to these residents from minor cuts and scrapes to more serious injuries and medical conditions. They have been here servicing these people, with respect, that is so important, and we can never sign their praises high enough.

“We are looking forward to the further development of the medical services here in East End. As the minister (Sands) indicated, there are immediate plans to reconstruct a health clinic that is going to be even bigger and better that what we had before, that will allow for in patient overnight observation for non-emergency type observations which is going to help, especially our elderly residents here in the community, where their family can visit them and be with them.

“As you know sometime it is difficult to get into Freeport and so I am very happy about that. It is going to have some emergency care facilities; it will be very well laid out, very comfortable and I think that it will serve the residents of East End very well, for years to come. Of course, it is being designed with resilience in mind, to ensure that in the event we have this kind of storm again, while you can never prepare for everything, that it will at least, be able to take most of what comes towards us,” said the DPM. “Again, hats of to the Ministry of Health, to the minister, who has been on this from day one, assisting us in all of these services and to all of these NGOs that have come along and stood with us.”

Following the presentation, Lewis was questioned how the donation bodes with respect to this island’s recovery efforts. “This presentation today is a giant leap in our efforts of recovery.

“We have identified six pillars in our recovery efforts, even though we have a plethora of issues, we have narrowed them down to six and health care is one of those primary pillars that we are focusing on.

“Today, with this we have a more resilient and mobile structure, even though we are receiving it at the High Rock Park, we can move it to McLean’s Town; we can move it to Freetown and other areas of East Grand Bahama. This is extremely good, it is the bridge that we need now, moving forward.”

Speaking to plans for the High Rock Clinic, Lewis added, “The design for the permanent clinic has been completed; it is just a matter of us going through the final permitting stage and for us to identify the contractor that will put it together.

“Again, this a great day and a giant leap and will serve as a very good transitional phase between what we had, the field hospital and now to the mobile clinic.” Lewis also informed that similar facilities are also being identified for Abaco as well.

“We have already received a similar facility from Holy Cross Hospital in Florida, but with the facility being here, we will use that facility (from Holy Cross Hospital), in Abaco and so that will move between Cooper’s Town, North Abaco and Central Abaco.

“The same services that we have in Grand Bahama we will have that in Abaco. It is a transition between the field hospital and the permanent facilities that we will be building. As was stated by Dr. Sands, the one for East Grand Bahama will be here before the end of the year. We have similar models that we will use in Abaco. These designs will be modular so that we can expand over time,” Lewis revealed.