Pintard pushing to slice food import by $600M

BACKYARD FARMING KIT DISTRIBUTION – Residents in the Marco City constituency received their backyard farming kits from Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard (left), Member of Parliament for Marco City, who is hopeful the backyard farming program will assist in cutting the government’s $600 million food import bill. Also pictured are Marco City Councilor Earl Neely (second left) and Chief Councilor Kendal Culmer (in the background). (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard, Member of Parliament for Marco City is hopeful the backyard farming program will assist in cutting the government’s $600 million food import bill.

On Wednesday (August 26) afternoon, 100 constituents in Marco City received their starter kits for the backyard farming project, which include seeds, soil, fertilizer, an irrigation hose, a shovel and other items.

The government is committed to ensuring food security that is to reduce the $600 million it has been spending on food as well as fresh flowers, and backyard farming is one of several initiatives the minister said.

“The second is community gardening, which we are developing throughout Grand Bahama. The third would be commercial farming, and, we are working with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), IICA (Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture), as well as CARDI (Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute). The latter are two regional organizations to help develop commercial farmers.

“So today, all of our constituencies are involved in the backyard farming and Marco City is distributing free kits to residents,” he added.

For the future, Pintard informed that persons interested in acquiring a kit could do so at the Ministry of Agriculture office for $10.

He added that all of the constituencies were given the initial 100 kits and will get additional kits when necessary, for persons who are challenged in the community, and, who want to shave some expenses off their food bill.

“So, we are excited about the initiative,” said Pintard.

He disclosed that there are at least 77 agriculture items that The Bahamas has the ability to produce, that the country is presently importing.

“So, we want to be a part of the agricultural revolution where we inspire persons to grow, to save money, and, if they have an interest in doing it commercially we want to be a part of helping them as well,” said the minister.

He added that money is available to the Small Business Development Center through the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Venture Capital Fund, through the Bahamas Development Bank and otherwise for the serious farmers to get into commercial operation.

“The ministry is also bringing in hydroponic kits, we are also constructing aquaponics kits not just for the schools, but for the community,” he added.

As it relates to the Farmers' Market, Pintard informed that there is going to be a number of Farmers’ Markets on Grand Bahama.

“The present primary Farmer’s Market has evolved into many other things, selling things that are not necessarily agriculture-based nor Bahamian-based.

“So, we have to change that. It is going to be a difficult transition. Persons have grown accustomed to that, but the reality is we have to ensure that we protect things that are uniquely Bahamians.

“So, we are going to transition in that spot. But, also as you would have heard, Central Grand Bahama is going to have a Farmer’s Market, and so will Marco City. We will also work with the representative from Pineridge, West Grand Bahama as well as East Grand Bahama, ensuring that farmers in those areas also have a place to sell their produce,” Pintard said.

Chief Councilor Kendal Culmer and Marco City Councilor Earl Neely are onboard with this initiative for the constituents.

Both agree that it will cut costs at the food store and help Grand Bahamians feed themselves.

Marco City constituent and farming enthusiast Calvin Hepburn said, the initiative is a great one.

“It is a great help and start for anyone who is starting out. They have seeds, miracle grow and more … just a little something to get you started with, basically.

“For me, there is that love to plant and grow. When I get a harvest, I usually share it out with my neighbors so that they can see the fruits of my labor,” said Hepburn.

He encouraged others, even those who don’t have a ‘green thumb’ to get into farming. “I would encourage anybody to start backyard farming, because not only does it help health wise, but spiritually wise. So, it’s always good,” said Hepburn