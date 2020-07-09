Pintard introduces ‘Breakfast to Go’ initiative

FEEDING INITIATIVE – Marco City Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources recently launched the ‘Breakfast to Go’ initiative on two parks – Zenobia Cooper and Bernard ‘Bunny’ Levarity Community Parks – in his constituency.

It was all hands-on deck recently (Saturday, July 4), when Member of Parliament (MP) for Marco City Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources launched the ‘Breakfast to Go’ initiative on two parks – Zenobia Cooper and Bernard ‘Bunny’ Levarity Community Parks – in his constituency.



Several hundred residents were treated to a hot breakfast, in a drive through format. This was one of Pintard’s latest initiatives planned in his ongoing Marco City Emergency Food Assistance Program.



“The Marco City Constituency office has been busy post (Hurricanes) Matthew, Dorian and in the midst of COVID, distributing grocery packages, food vouchers, particularly from The Meat Mart. I want to thank Ms. Smith and of course, Sawyer’s. Sandy (Sawyer) has been wonderful; Cost Right and other vendors that have been giving gift certificates.



“In addition, we thought it would be wonderful to continue to meal program that we have been running for quite some time. Rather than just do it periodically, we are going to, at a minimum, serve the residents three Saturdays out of the month. Our goal is really four Saturdays out of the month,” said Pintard.



He noted that for the next three months the team is going to be on the five of the parks in Marco City. “We are beginning, this week, with two parks and we are encouraging residents to come out, engage in some comradery.



“Many of these persons are seeing each other for the first time in months. And so, the idea is to just generate some interaction and then of course, to provide some support. Next week we will include other items that people need – care packages, etcetera.”



Pintard continued: “We have been helping some families with appliances and we will continue that program in conjunction with our friends out of Florida … Bahamians in Florida that will be assisting in continuing to supply some appliances. Many persons in Marco City have lost appliances and we want to make sure that they are restored, as much as possible, to normalcy.



“In addition, we are continuing with the distribution of hurricane building supplies. We continue to run that program, primarily providing plywood, felt, sheetrock and shingles. We want the houses to be watertight, because we are now in the midst of hurricane season.”

Pintard added that he is also partnering with the government’s program in terms of supplying vouchers, and with the Disaster Recovery Authority (DRA) in terms of helping with the small home repairs.



“We thought it important that in addition to the national program, that we continue to do what we have been doing, from 2016, which is to run constituency-based programs.



“If you have not been able to catch up with us, our office is open of course. But please, just come by on Saturdays let’s talk. I will also be available on Thursdays, where I will be doing door-to-door (visits). Whatever the issues are, raise them; we will be very candid about what we are able or not be able to do,” concluded the Marco City MP.