Pintard continues mission to uplift residents in need

PINTARD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM – Member of Parliament for Marco City, Michael Pintard, leads a long-standing assistance program. He is pictured above, with a case of water and bag of food, while heading to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Circle Mall. (PHOTO BY FRED STURRUP)

A COMMENTARY

By Fred Sturrup

Marco City Member of Parliament Michael Pintard was out this week, doing what he has been doing for just about four consecutive years now, rendering assistance to those in need, in Grand Bahama communities.

Without a doubt, he is a departure from the regular run-of the-mill politician, whose efforts are most often, for relatively brief moments in time that can heighten their political profiles, rather than a long-time caring-program for their constituents and others.

There he was on Wednesday, June 3, coordinating the distribution of food bags and cases of water from the parking lot of the Circle Mall, to all and sundry. It was a simple process. Drivers passed by, noticed the activity, stopped to check on what was going on, and, were pleasantly on the receiving end of the giveaways. It was the kind of spontaneous gesture that emphasized the great big heart that belies the short stature of Pintard, who also happens to be the Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

It is a hectic schedule he handles, on an ongoing basis, given the initiatives he leads within his ministry. His duties as minister, combined with his presence on island, in his constituency, and in other Grand Bahama communities, make him quite a busy body.

The fact that, he, on a number of occasions has gone outside of his Marco City Constituency boundaries to extend a helping hand to residents, speaks to his wholesome, virtuous and uplifting political outlook.

Leading up to the general elections of 2017, Pintard’s assistance program benefited those from all political persuasions. There were members of his party, the Free National Movement, who just could not understand his free-for-all approach to giving. He allowed no restrictions, as to who should be assisted with building equipment for those households compromised by Hurricane Matthew of 2016.

The Pintard assistance program continued after he was the successful candidate in Marco City on election day on May 10, in 2017, and his approach remained the same. From Pintard’s constituency headquarters, and, when he took his program on the road, those people in need benefited, their political affiliation not a factor at all.

There was unabated continuation of the assistance program. Then, Hurricane Dorian in September of last year, hit the island. MP Pintard and his crew buckled down and brought aid and comfort to many households.

Along came the pandemic called Coronavirus (COVID -19), and the ever-present Pintard assistance program heightened its efforts. Therefore, once the short, but sturdy individual lifting cases of water and bags of groceries, and putting them in vehicles, was identified as Michael Clifton Pintard, it was not surprising.

He has indeed become the “great benefactor” and at the same time, a catalyst for political maturity.