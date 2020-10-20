Pineridge Constituency presents schools with monetary donation

PINERIDGE DONATES TO INSTITUTIONS – Rev. Frederick McAlipine, Member of Parliament for Pineridge and his wife, Tracey McAlpine (center) presented seven institutions with a “generous donation,’ to assist with their efforts. Pictured from left to right are Rodney Bethel, Principal, Hugh Campbell Primary; Pauline Bowen-Forbes, Administrator, Grand Bahama Children’s Home; Joyanne Pennerman, Principal, Jack Hayward Junior High School; Frederick and Tracey McApline; Titi McKenzie-Moss, Principal, The Beacon School; Ashell Bain, Principal, Tabernacle Baptist Academy and Ricardo Major, Principal, Genesis Academy. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Rev. Frederick McAlpine, Member of Parliament for the Pineridge Constituency, and his wife Tracy, on Thursday, October 15, made a “generous” monetary donation to seven institutions. They all of are located in the constituency.

Prior to the distribution of the funds McAlpine expressed that he felt that it was only fitting to make the gestures to the schools, and, the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, especially considering that the COVID-19 pandemic has put an extra burden on an already struggling economy.

“Today I want to recognize that Grand Bahama is still in a state whereby there is much economic hardship, and, we are still trying to work our way through the educational system as the school year has started.

“Recognizing that there are several academia institutions in my constituency, I thought that is was no more than appropriate for me to take the opportunity to contribute to the schools. Those include Tabernacle Baptist, Jack Hayward Junior High, Hugh Campbell, The Beacon School, Genesis Academy, and St. Paul’s Methodist College. Then of course, we are happy for the return or our children back at the (Grand Bahama) Children’s Home. We also wanted to consider them as well.

“Bearing this in mind, I thought it appropriate because the schools and the principals would recognize and understand the needs of the students, far more than me, as an MP, on the outside looking in. It is not specifically that these contributions will go directly to students of Pineridge, but to persons within their schools and institutions that are in dire need of help, particularly those who may need an electronic tablet, or those that might need assistance with uniforms,” stated the Pineridge MP.

Due to the significantly high unemployment rate within the country at this time, he also suggested that the Ministry of Education should strongly consider an alternative to wearing uniforms at this time, as many parents and guardians are struggling to purchase them.

“I would also like to say that during this time, that perhaps, nationally, there should be some consideration for uniform wearing because it is difficult and some people really cannot (purchase) the uniforms at this time. Of course, Grand Bahama might have had a little bit more time to prepare because we knew when school was going to open.

“Let me also say that I am very happy for the Ministry of Education, for allowing schools to actually reopen. The reality is, and I have been saying it for a while, everyone cannot learn from a tablet or a computer. There are students who need that hands-on touch, and it is important that we recognize that. Again, I want to encourage the Ministry of Education, as I have done with the Pinderidge Educational Center (PEC), which is a constituency effort, to put up plexiglas in the classrooms, practice social distancing, whatever needs to be done.

“I am saying this as a national perspective. If you cannot get all of the children in class from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00p.m., then let us do a rotational system. Let us have perhaps an 8:00 to 12:00 p.m., and then a 12:00p.m. to 4:00 p.m., or 12:00p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; whatever we need to do, but we have to get our children in schools. It has been difficult, it has been rough but we need to take some of the pressure off our parents and well,” opined McAlpine.

“Once again, we are grateful for the return of our students and we wish the Grand Bahama Children’s Home all the best. We can only pray and hope that we do not have to go through the experience of Hurricane Dorian again and we hope that, in time to come, we will get past this other storm, known as COVID-19,” concluded the MP.