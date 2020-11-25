Pilot Club of Lucaya, youth Anchor arm, treat Lewis Yard senior citizens

GIVING BACK – Members of the Pilot Club of Lucaya visited the Urban Renewal Center in Lewis Yard, over the weekend to share the joy of pre-Thanksgiving with senior citizens residing in the close-knit community. Also joining the club members was Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama, Iram Lewis. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

Civic organization, the Pilot Club of Lucaya, made a special visit to the Urban Renewal Center in Lewis Yard, over the weekend to share the joy of pre-Thanksgiving with senior citizens residing in the close-knit community.

Receiving Thanksgiving lunch, care packages and other items, the seniors were overjoyed by the outpouring of love from the members of the Pilot Club, as well as members of the youth arm, the Anchor Club.

Member and Chairperson, Projects Division, Pilot Club of Lucaya, Suezette Basden, detailed the reason for spearheading the event, one which she said is nothing new for the organization.

“We used to do this in the East Grand Bahama community. Of course, due to the devastation there, we have come down here to the Lewis Yard community. This is our second time in this community, and the Pilot Club of Lucaya’s Project Division is putting on this event this morning. We have prepared food for 50 senior citizens today. We will also be giving out blankets, reading glasses, desserts and the like for them this morning.

“We partnered with Urban Renewal, first of all and also the Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama, Iram Lewis. He is also here with us today and has brought masks and other items to be included in the gift packages that we are also giving out this morning,” she said.

She noted that the Pilot Club is a non-profit organization that has been in the community for about 50 years, giving and assisting wherever it can.

“We partner with all of the other organizations on the island. One of our main focuses is our Brain Minders Program, which originated with Pilot Club International. We focus on the protection of the brain especially in small children, but adults as well.

“This is just one of the initiatives that we are doing, but since Hurricane Dorian, we have been able to give so many things, to so many people in the community of Grand Bahama. From East End to West End we have travelled, and have been able to distribute essential items to persons within the communities,” Basden added.

Members of the Anchor Club were also intricately involved in the distribution event and Basden explained the importance of involving the youngsters.

“The Anchor Club is also a part of our program here today. Anchors of course, come out of the schools, and they are here today in support of everything that the Pilot Club is doing, because they are our junior Pilots. They were also able to prepare Thanksgiving cards, which is also a part of our distribution bag here as well. We would really say a special thank you to the Anchors and their coordinator for the role that they have played,” concluded Basden.

Lewis thanked the Pilot and Anchor Clubs for their ongoing efforts of giving back to the community in such a tangible way.

“This is all about service. First of all, let me express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Pilot Club for this wonderful initiative. In these tough, trying times instead of thinking about themselves, they are looking at the wider community.

“They have been doing this for quite some time now. I am involved with other service organizations such as the Kiwanis Club. Service to people is extremely important, particularly during the Thanksgiving season.

“This is the Thanksgiving season and we cannot have the mass gatherings with our families as we would have liked to. There are persons in New Providence or The United States who cannot be here with their families, yet the Pilot Club decided to reach out, during these trying times and bring some sort of Thanksgiving relief to these persons. Besides food they are giving our blankets and I brought along some masks as well, just to make people feel a little better during this time,” he added.

He praised the ongoing efforts of the club.

“Again, I appreciate what the Pilot Club is doing and happy to know that there is a succession plan. Not only is the Pilot Club here but their feeder program, the Anchor Club is also here. When the Pilots would have moved on, the Anchor Clubs will slide right in and continue on with the Programs. Those who are in Anchor now will eventually become Pilots, to keep this initiative going.

“This organization has been in the community for more than 50 years and they have been consistent in the community. Urban Renewal opened their arms and allowed them to use their facility.

“On behalf of Central Grand Bahama, I just want to say again, a heartfelt thank you to the Pilot Club and may they continue to find the resources that they need to bring relief to the less fortunate,” Lewis concluded.

Latrell Anderson, Member, Anchor Club also gave a brief synopsis of the role the youth arm played in the event.

“The Anchor Club is the youth addition to the Pilot Club. We have been doing this for several years now and it is something that we are used to doing. Today we are here to give back to the elderly of this community. In addition to the food distribution we are also giving out care packages that include various necessities for COVID-19 such as face masks and hand sanitizers.”