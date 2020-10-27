Pilot Club of Lucaya sensitizes community on brain safety during the month of October

PILOT CLUB – Pictured at left is Immediate Past President Toni Hudson-Bannister and at right is President for the 2020/2021 Pilot Year, Shandy King.

Members of the Pilot Club of Lucaya are utilizing the month of October to sensitize and promote brain safety in the community where they serve.

The 2020\2021 President Shandy King, who officially took office on July 1, shared with this daily, a number of objectives and initiatives the club has planned for the Pilot year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown some serious challenges our way, but with an out of the box mindset and member support, we will be able to have a dynamic, successful and productive 2020\2021 Pilot year.

“The demands and opportunities to serve our community require us to be prepared to lead, to serve as an engine that will influence positive change throughout Grand Bahama,” said King.

A strong focus on life related to the brain is a primary objective.

“We will continue to promote brain safety through the Brain Minders Program; support those who care for others through our Pick Me Up Program; offer assistance to families in need; and assist in preparing our youth through service and leadership; through the Anchor Club of Lucaya; and the Anchor Club of Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy.

“This year’s initiatives will focus on assisting the youth and underprivileged, along with other initiatives that were implemented by past presidents.

“We have a lot of projects in the pipeline and, hopefully, we will be able to execute them all safely,” she added.

Immediate Past President Toni Hudson-Bannister, the club’s project division director also shared some of the organization’s accomplishments.

As immediate past president, she elaborated on some of the initiatives the club engaged in during her tenure, under the theme, ‘United in Friendship and Service.’

“As an organization focused on brain health and wellness, we hosted out Pilot Retreat last year, following Hurricane Dorian, just to offer some self-care before continuing our community service.

“Our membership increased by 15 percent with six new members joining our club during membership month.

“October is known as Mental Health Awareness Month. Some things that we did last year will carry into this year. Last Pilot year we hosted the school initiative, had a breakfast distribution and clothing drive.

“We also hosted a senior citizens Thanksgiving presentation to Urban Renewal and promoted brain health safety in partnership with the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division. The ‘Pilot Strong’ weekend was also held, where we did a number of community givebacks of clothing, groceries, medical supplies; everything persons might need to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Dorian. Our efforts, with few hands fed over 2,500 hot meals to Grand Bahama residents last Pilot year because of the big hearts of our corporate sponsors.

“Some of the major sponsors included, The Bahamas Striping Group of Companies, Western Sanitation Services Limited, A&D Gaitor Equipment Rock and Sand, Better to Serve You, Da Library Takeaway and Flying High Productions. Of course, our civic partners are the Rotary Club of Freeport and The Grand Bahama Good Samaritans.

“Focused efforts were given last year to brain health and injury awareness through our partnership with the Grand Bahama Wellness Initiative, the H. Diah Ward at the Rand Memorial Hospital. We also supported a number of post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s symposiums, which are all in alignment with mental health.

“With the membership support of course, we yielded much success as a club and as a part of The Bahamas District. At the international level, we received first place awards for Outstanding Pilot Club Visibility, Outstanding Volunteer Service Hours and Pilot support of Anchors. We were also successful in securing third place awards for the ‘Pick me up Project Award’ and ‘Outstanding Community Service Award, all at the gold level.

“Our Anchors also made us very proud, making their mark with the Anchor Club of Lucaya’s fantastic showing at Anchor International with winning first place for both Community Service and Visibility for both Pick me up and Brain Minders.

“For this Pilot year, some of the things that we have on tap, especially in celebrating mental health awareness week are the Feed the brain program, a breakfast initiative at both the Beacon and Lewis Yard Primary schools,” informed Hudson-Bannister.

On Monday, October 5, the Pilot Club of Lucaya took to the streets of Grand Bahama alongside the RBPF Traffic Division, to educate and sensitize the motoring public on promoting brain health through road safety. This year, they also included the distribution of masks along with the educational flyers on road safety.

“One of our Pilot International’s initiative is the Helmet Project, whereby we distribute helmets to children as they play so that they can always remain safe and protect their brain,” said the immediate past president.

Next month, the Pilot Club of Lucaya intends to partner with Urban Renewal to host a Thanksgiving Day luncheon in Lewis Yard, she further informed.

Keira Cox, School Psychologist and ‘Pick me Up’ Program Coordinator, Pilot Club of Lucaya, also shared the importance of the ‘Pick me up’ program, which is geared toward showing appreciation towards caregivers for their efforts.

“Pick me Up is a Pilot International Program which was adopted by our Club in 2017. The Program recognizes dedicated care-givers within the community, by providing gifts, much needed items or services. Care-givers are often overlooked, even though they work tirelessly to care for the sick, the elderly, disabled, mentally challenged and other groups of individuals. Sometimes they are unrecognized. This program highlights those care-givers and the Pick me Up presentations help to brighten their day and give them some motivation to keep going.”

As October was recognized as mental health awareness month, on Monday, October 10, the Pilot Club of Lucaya hosted a virtual Mental Health and Wellness Talk.

The two Pilots featured during the zoom meeting, were Cox, as well as Kaylisa Kemp, a School Guidance Counsellor by profession. Registered Dietian Jourdan Bowe also presented during the two-hour meeting.

“As Pilots it is our responsibility to ensure that we continue to engage in initiatives that promote brain health and mental wellness,” added Cox.