Pilot Club Lucaya provide hot meals for inner-city residents

DOING THEIR PART – President and members of the Pilot Club of Lucaya, surprised families with hot meals and care packages over a three-day period. Club President Toni Hudson-Bannister (in green T-shirt) is pictured with her team and volunteers. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PCL)

Residents of inner-cities throughout Freeport were grateful to members of the Pilot Club of Lucaya, who on Tuesday (April 28) and Wednesday (April 29) surprised families with hot meals and care packages.

According to Club President Toni Hudson-Bannister, she and fellow members fed some 100-plus persons and delivered tons of care packages over the two-day exercise.

She informed that their efforts were to continue on Thursday, April 30 - as club members contributed to assisting persons in the community who are experiencing difficult times, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Twenty–five hot meals were delivered to the Marco City Constituency Office for their senior citizens and confined residents. Twenty -five hot meals, and, eight grocery packages were delivered to the Garden Villas area and received, on behalf of Pineridge Urban Renewal by a designated resident,” she told The Freeport News.

The items were subsequently distributed to seniors and children of the area.

On Tuesday, 25 hot meals and seven grocery packages were distributed to residents of the Windsor on the Mall apartment complexes.

Club members continued their humanitarian efforts on Wednesday, distributing 38 hot lunches to switchboard, housekeeping and laundry staff at the Rand Memorial Hospital and Samaritan’s Purse.

The meals were sponsored by A&D Gaitor’s Equipment Rock and Sand.

Members also delivered five grocery parcels and 37 hot meals to the senior citizen community of Lewis Yard. The meals were received by Marjorie Darville, Manager, Urban Renewal Centre.

Additionally, five grocery parcels and 15 hot lunches were delivered to residents of the Garden Villas community. The lunches were donated by Da Library Take Out Restaurant.

Hudson-Bannister was accompanied by Immediate Past President and Projects Director, Betty Smith; Past President, Karen Ferguson-Bain; Rotary Club of Freeport President, Lorine Miller and volunteer Franklyn McCoy.

Hudson-Bannister expressed a special thank you to Flying High Promotions CEO, Ricky Martin; A & D Gaitor's Rock and Sand; Andrew Gaitor and Marsha Hudson for their generous sponsorship, and to Da Library Take Away for preparing the delicious meals for the feeding initiative.