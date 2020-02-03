Philanthropist ready to sign petition to rebuild GBIA

STILL IN DISREPAIR – The Grand Bahama International Airport remains in a state of disrepair following Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019; however, winter resident and philanthropist Joseph “Mr. Shark Bite” Kohler said he is prepared to sign a petition to get the airport back up and running. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Noted resident and philanthropist, Joseph “Mr. Shark Bite” Kohler is calling for a petition to press for restoration action on the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA).

In an exclusive interview with this daily recently, the New York native said he is prepared to apply his signature to any petition.

A Cornell University graduate, who worked in the tourism industry for many years and was an exceptional communicator that landed him relationships with Eastman Kodak, United Air Lines, Constellations Brands and MSC Cruise just to name a few, Kohler insisted that he would be the first to sign a petition to rebuild the GBIA.

Having donated computers and other much-needed items to schools, organizations and businesses throughout Grand Bahama, Kohler, who resides on the island for six months out of the year himself was affected by Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019.

As the island recovers and the GBIA rebuilding process remains up in the air, Kohler suggested a method that he hopes can be of an assistance to Hutchison Whampoa, Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the government.

“My idea with the airline is called Cause-related Marketing (CRM) and I did it with my clients at Campbell Soup, where we had people from all over the United States and Canada bring labels in. It got sports equipment for the schools that signed up, which needed the assistance.

“I also did this with Eastman Kodak; I did this with Jack Daniels whiskey and the national whiskey patrol, and with Poland Spring mineral water. So, Cause-related Marketing is a well embraced concept that works and if the powers to be that control the future of the airport is open minded to the idea, then that will control the future of the deal with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and the future of tourism,” said Kohler.

(CRM) is a mutually beneficial collaboration between a corporation and a nonprofit designed to promote the former’s sales and the latter’s cause.

“If American Airline, United Airline for Silver Airways, Delta and the cruise companies were asked if they would offer a top-up opportunity for all their booking, all their air tickets, all their cruise bookings for the next 12 months, we might be amazed,” he added.

Kohler noted the idea is an appeal, but the companies have to agree to it and orchestrate it. “Every time there is a booking, it may raise a huge amount of money and get the competitors to come together.

“It can’t hurt. The Grand Bahama Airport is hurting us today; it’s hurting everybody and so, I said I would be first one to sign.”

He continued, “I love this place, and I feel horrible for what has happened. I have got about a quarter of a century of my life in these schools, in Camp Good Days and raising money and we are all tired of it. I am also very involved in spear fishing, but I want to be a part of a solution because the people deserve it.

“Enough is enough and if we could get a world class first class airport, that would be good. I know this airport has been mashed up for three times now, but crying doesn’t accomplish nothing; complaining doesn’t accomplish nothing. It’s easy to carry on, but we have to do something.”

Kohler added, “I understood before the storm we had the best private airport here in Freeport for private pilots and jets in the Caribbean, but what if we build the John F. Kennedy Airport or Jackson-Hartfield Atlanta Airport of the region … and that is the challenge.

“These carriers are doing pretty well. Delta is still flying into Nassau; American Airline is flying into Exuma, but for Grand Bahama what do we have?

“Now is the time and this fine daily put out the challenge for the petition and I am not an activist, but I have had my life invested here and I am not going to give up. If we can build back and put up a world class airport, then we go from famine to feast,” said Kohler.

As residents continue to agitate and offer suggestions for rebuilding the GBIA that was severely damaged due to record level storm surge due to Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall on September 1, 2019, GBPA (co-owners with Hutchison Whampoa) officials revealed that they are in talks with the government to purchase the airport.

In a press release last week, GBPA Acting Chairman Sarah St. George said the company is committed to the continued restoration and economic recovery of the city of Freeport and Grand Bahama Island.

She noted that of paramount focus is the full return of international flights and the rebuilding of a permanent airport facility to boost the economy.

“Given the inevitable reduction, due to the hurricane, in the number of international commercial flights into Freeport at the present time,” said Sarah St. George. “We understand the responsibility of the Grand Bahama Airport Company to balance appropriate employment level with current operations. It is always with deep regret that such difficult decisions are made and unfortunately a number of employees were impacted, all of whom have been treated with fairness and respect.”

The GBPA confirms that they, along with their long-term partner in the Grand Bahama International airport, Hutchison Port Holdings, are in ongoing discussions with the Government of The Bahamas regarding a transition of ownership to the Government.

“At this time, discussions are still underway. Once the transition is completed, full details will be shared with all Grand Bahamians. The current facility is temporary, but a commendable investment to facilitate reopening of the international and domestic airport in the shortest possible time frame.

“All parties involved will continue to act in the best long-term interest of Grand Bahama. It’s my firm belief that a new, permanent airport will be one of which the nation can be proud and which will serve the needs of this Island as we grow to the next stage of our economic development and storm-resistance.”

St. George continued, “Let me assure you that the rebuilding of our airport remains one of the utmost priorities for the GBPA. We will move forward as expeditiously as possible, and always in the best interest of residents, businesses and the future of our beautiful island.”

Over the next few weeks, Grand Bahamians can look forward to the return of American Airlines, and the eventual return of other airlines to help bring tourists, winter residents and families back to Grand Bahama.