Pastors host prayer service outside RMH

Senior Pastor and Founder of Freeport Great Faith Ministry, Rev. Tyrone B. Thomas led a group of clergy and prayer warriors in a time of prayer outside the Emergency Room of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) on Tuesday (August 11) morning.

The purpose of the prayer team assembling on the grounds, according to Thomas, was due to a message he received from God to pray for the health care system of the entire nation.

Thomas explained that he is a firm believer in the power of prayer, and that similar prayer services held at his church, were the structure's saving grace on more than one occasion.

“We started a prayer service at my church on Queen’s Highway, for the past two years. Minister Shelly Shepard came and asked me to use our church, because the Lord had put on her spirit to host a prayer service every Sunday night, calling it a Solemn Assembly Prayer.

“I opened the doors and we have been there for the past 15 months. It so happened that every Sunday we would welcome non-denominational. People from everywhere came there on Sunday evenings, and we prayed. What was so amazing, was that Hurricane Matthew came. There are three churches in my building and my church is in the front. There is another in the middle and one at the end.

“During Hurricane Matthew, the hurricane ripped off the first two buildings and damaged the churches completely. My church was not touched!”

Rev. Thomas is of the view that his church remained unscathed due to the power of the Sunday evening Solemn Assembly Prayers.

“During Hurricane Dorian, everything on Queen’s Highway was destroyed and flooded. Would you believe, with all of that water, when I opened the doors of my church, not one drop of water was in my church. My church was left unscathed, untouched.

“After that, I opened my church to two different churches whereby they were welcomed to come in and have services. I opened my church to them.

“I had another church that also fellowshipped with us; not a problem because it is all to the honor and glory of God. I do not take any praise for it, but I sum it up that in His mercy during the wrath of Hurricane Dorian, during the wrath of Hurricane Matthew, that God remembered the prayers that were offered up, continuously, from our church,” said Thomas.

He noted that since the initial lockdown, they were unable to go in the church and so Minister Shelly and the Prayer Group, continued to host ‘Park and Pray,’ every Friday evening.

As the island is now under a 24-hour lockdown, Thomas revealed that the Friday evening prayer assembly has been suspended. However, they are eager and ready to resume the services.

During that time, however, he shared that he received a word from the Lord telling him to host a similar event for the health care system of the entire country, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recently, I was at home praying and this COVID- 19 pandemic has been affecting The Bahamas so rampantly and indeed the world. The Lord spoke to me, after I saw the many challenges of the hospital, the nurses walking out, the shortage of health care workers.

“The Lord said to me, ‘I want you to pray on the grounds of the Rand Memorial Hospital and I want you to use that as a proxy, to cry unto me and from there, I will move on behalf of the Public Hospitals Authority and the health care system throughout The Bahamas.’

“I am only being obedient as the spirit of the Lord instructed me, to gather 10 pastors, to pray from these grounds. We thank God for the 10 pastors who have consented to pray.”

He noted that when doing as the Lord has instructed, there are oftentimes obstacles that must be overcome, and this particular mission was no different.

“We received an approval yesterday that we could come and host the prayer meeting, but last night we received a call from the authorities in Grand Bahama saying that we could not host the prayer because churches are only allowed to operate on Sunday, and they could not authorize us to be here on a lockdown weekday.

“I called the administrator who had given us consent and told her the news. She was very humbled and said, ‘Pastor, if the Lord says that it is to be done, it will be done. If they said Sunday, then we will do it on Sunday, but any day that you decide you want to come, we will receive you with open arms.’”

He continued that a minister contacted him and told him that he has heard of his challenges. “He told me to give him a few moments, that he would make some calls. In less than 15 minutes I got approval from Nassau, to go ahead with the work of the Lord and here we are today.

“I am so thankful and I am so grateful, because I believe with all my heart that God is still in control of every situation. I am a faith believer, I do not have prophet or apostle in front of my name, I call myself Pastor Tyrone Thomas.

“I am a faithful servant of the Lord, who has a heart for God, who hears from God and tries to stay in commune with God that when He speaks, I want to be able to hear and obey. I realize that this battle is not mine; it belongs to Him. He is the God, who is able to fight every battle,” concluded Pastor Thomas.