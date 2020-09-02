Party host pleads guilty, after breaking Emergency Orders

HEADED TO COURT – Twenty-eight-year-old Floyd Feaster (center), who hosted a birthday party on Saturday, August 29, breaching Emergency Powers COVID Pandemic #4 order of 2020, is pictured being escorted to court Tuesday morning. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-eight-year-old Floyd Feaster, who hosted a birthday party on Saturday, August 29, breaching Emergency Powers COVID Pandemic #4 order of 2020, pleaded guilty to the violation, before Magistrate Debby Ferguson.

Feaster, who was arraigned on Tuesday (September 1) morning celebrated his 28th birthday on August 27, facilitated the weekend event where allegedly a large group gathered not following the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Dressed in a black and brown shirt, blue jeans, white and red tennis, Feaster and his attorney Pleasant Bridgewater heard the charges levied against him.

Magistrate Ferguson explained to Feaster that it was alleged that he on August 29 at 3:30 p.m., while at Lightbourn’s Cay, being the facilitator of a beach party failed to ensure that persons maintained physical distance between themselves and others, of no less than six feet apart while attending his event.

She questioned the defendant whether he understood the charges to which he responded: “Yes, ma’am.”

Ferguson asked the accused whether he pleaded guilty or not guilty to the charge.

He responded: “Guilty.”

The magistrate then read subsequent charges, which included hosting a social gathering on the same date, place and time without the expressed permission by a Competent Authority (CA) and attending a beach party during the closed period, other than 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on the island of Grand Bahama and without the permission of the CA.

Feaster again entered a guilty plea.

Accordingly, the prosecution alleged that the social gathering on Lightbourn’s Cay consisted of approximately 100 persons, which was in violation of the Emergency Order, allowing no more than 20 persons at a social gathering; attending a beach on Grand Bahama during prohibited hours and violation of the requirement to social distancing protocols.

Feaster’s attorney, on behalf of her client, expressed that there were no more than 20 persons at her clients gathering while on the Cay.

“As someone who is by no means a criminal, he is not someone who would engage in illegal activities; getting into problems and creating problems with and for others in the community. Unfortunately, he finds himself in this situation as a young person who is gainfully employed, as a security officer.

“He took the opportunity to go to his hometown of East Grand Bahama, after losing everything due to Hurricane Dorian exactly one year ago to the day, to celebrate his 28th birthday,” Bridgewater explained.

“Your worship, it is unfortunate that he finds himself in this situation. He accepts the fact that he was there with his friends for his birthday and knows that he should not have been there after 9:00 a.m.

“Your worship, I ask that the court would not deal with him harshly. In these times we have to appreciate that we are in some very serious times with COVID-19 and so, therefore, we ought not to take these things lightly,” Bridgewater added.

She noted that young people tend to think that it cannot happen to them. “However, your worship, in those circumstances I think the court ought to be lenient with what we have been going through over the past months – being locked in, restrictions. And, we being a people who are used to being in democratic community, moving around. I can understand the frustration, on your birthday being a 28-year-old with those restrictions.”

In response, the Deputy Chief Magistrate noted that every man should know that this is a “serious thing (COVID-19)” and that every man can catch it.

“It is a no longer an old people disease and it is no longer the Chinese or just a particular race. All of us can get it and we are now going through a hot spot syndrome. Why are you entertaining things that may cause you to have a lonely disease and die alone, because that is what it is,” Ferguson pointed out.

“Let us think before we act. Yes, let us celebrate, get on your knees and thank God for life. Thank God that you are here to see 28; there are some 28-year-olds being buried.

“I appreciate what he is feeling, what most of us are feeling but we must be mature; think about the next person or the next situation that you do not want to create, and that you do not want to have the disease. Not only you giving it, but you getting it as well,” said Ferguson.

While the fines specified in the Emergency Order are not to exceed $10,000.00 for each count before Feaster, Ferguson convicted the defendant and ordered him to pay $2,000.00 no later than 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, before release.

He was also ordered to pay a balance of $4,000.00, to be paid in full no later than December 1, 2020.

Failure to do so, Feaster was ordered to serve 18 consecutive months, total, at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Once the fines are paid in full, Ferguson informed the court that Feaster would receive an Absolute Discharge. The matter was adjourned to December 1, at 10:00 a.m., for review in court #3.