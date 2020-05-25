Parking lot services held

SERVICE OUTSIDE – The leadership of A Call to Holiness Agape House, Pastor Anthony and Apostle Ann Grant, led worship service for their members Sunday (May 24), outside the church building in Pioneers Loop.

While several congregations held “parking lot drive up” services Sunday (May 24) morning, after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis relaxed Order #5 of Emergency Orders COVID-19 Lockdown (Order #8), some clergy leaders were critical of the amendments.

Over the weekend the document was released with several conditions for services to be held on various islands. In the islands that were open for commercial business, services were permitted to be held sanctuaries for one hour, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Additionally, it was emphasized that safety protocols, including social distancing and sanitization was to be adhered to.

In Grand Bahama, according to the order, services were permitted in “drive up” format. Attendees were to sit in their vehicles parked no less than six feet apart; adequate parking was to accommodate the drive up service; service was to be conducted between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., limited to one hour.

Additionally, as permitted by the order, multiple services were permitted in that time period. It was also ordered that only four persons who reside in the same household, were to be in the same vehicle.

However, while many local pastors continued with their online services, advising their membership to remain at home and participate in service via the church’s social media sites, one church leader took to Facebook to voice his disagreement, even with the relaxed orders.

In an excerpt from the post where the author only identified himself as “Pastor of First Baptist Church,” the writer stated: “We can’t allow the new protocols for the church (and there will be new protocols) to be set by the incompetent authority. That would be anathema!

“Some of us who are courageous enough may have to get up from behind our comfortable desks and go to jail this time, for the cause of Christ. For some time now, based on my uncelebrated observation, this lockdown is no longer about containment of COVID-19. What the incompetent authority is now doing to the Church of Jesus Christ is immoral and ungodly. And it is time for those of us who name the name of Christ to say: ‘It is enough!’ I write; you decide.”

This daily caught up with a parishioner on Sunday, who gave her name as Jane.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether we are in a building or not. I worship my God, wherever I go and I take him wherever I go. Right now, I think we are too concerned about these buildings and not people’s souls. How many people came to church when it was open?

“You had to beg them to come to mid-week service, beg them to come to Sunday School. And then, the big question for me is who were we reaching inside the four walls?” she asked. “Everyone inside the building professed to be saved, so who was the message of salvation reaching?”

She continued: “There are people who would never come into a church house because of the way some of us Christians behave out of the four walls. So, I think, this is a time for us to reach people, to be concerned about their souls.

“The Bible tells us do not neglect the assembling of ourselves together as the body of Christ, but I understand that to mean when we gather for service in the building, that is where we get the instructions to go out into all the world and preach the gospel,” she added.

“So, all this back-and-forth by leaders about opening up the buildings … the building is not the church. The people are the church and if they are saying open up the church (building), then let them (leaders) go in there and preach to the pews, because the true church will be outside the four walls winning the lost at any cost,” she said.