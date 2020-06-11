Parker-Edgecombe urges govt. to address needs of constituents

MP’S PLEA – Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Pakesia Parker- Edgecombe urged the government to do more for her constituency areas that “have been neglected for years.”

She, in a frank and pointed address, listed a litany of needs, attributed to her constituents and the constituency on the whole.



“Can you imagine how the constituents of West Grand Bahama and Bimini must feel? These communities have been neglected for years; I dare say abandoned and left to fend for ourselves,” Parker-Edgecombe lamented in her contribution to the 2020/2021 Budget Wednesday (June 10) afternoon.

While she hastened to say that she and her constituents are grateful for what has been done thus far, Parker-Edgecombe stated that much more is needed.

“Where is the progress, Mr. Speaker? It cannot be at the Eight Mile Rock High School, where the student population has dwindled drastically. It cannot be at the Louise McDonald High School, where there is need for an upgrade to its curriculum and facility.

“It cannot be in the lack of scholarships being offered to deserving students of my constituency. It cannot be in infrastructure, where potholes are rampant, seawalls are missing and roads need paving. It cannot be in the financial sector, where banking and development is nearly non-existent and more business grants are need.

“We will not break,” she declared.

Parker-Edgecombe reiterated that while her constituents feel neglected, they will continue to fight and will persevere.

“Here is the current reality of West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Mr. Speaker. More jobs are desperately needed. We strongly appeal for the three major projects – the Administrative Complex in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock; the Junior High School in Holmes Rock; and the Administrative Complex in Bimini – to be completed.

“We petition for seawalls to be constructed to protect constituents in times of storms. We call for the roads to be paved to improve commuting. We ask that our small business sector be afforded grants that were requested, to develop the local economies.

“I am not in this parliament for pretty, I am here Mr. Speaker, to use my voice and petition this government to invest more in West Grand Bahama and Bimini and my constituents,” said Parker-Edgecombe.

“I firmly believe, that the Cabinet of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas needs to be kinder to us. This is not about bashing Cabinet today, because we realize that it has a country to run, and West Grand Bahama and Bimini is only but one constituency.

“Mr. Speaker, as the Cabinet warms up to address the many issues noted in West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the MP has been given the ball.

“And what is done with the ball, many believe will result in a win or a loss of the game. But you see Mr. Speaker, politics is not a game and should never be perceived as one. It should be about making a positive difference in the lives of the people you represent,” said the MP.

She noted that since the beginning of the new millennium, residents of West GB and Bimini have faced challenge after challenge and catastrophe after catastrophe.

“Just imagine Mr. Speaker, storm after storm over a 15-year frame. Imagine devastation every time by flooding; houses and businesses severely damaged; homes wiped away. Imagine Mr. Speaker, being rescued amidst the most dangerous weather, having next-to-no designated shelters, having to rebuild with very little-to-no finances, and, needing more help than what has been issued, or not receiving any help at all.

“Those are the stories of many of my constituents in West Grand Bahama, Mr. Speaker, who feel that they have now seen and experienced it all. West End, the capital of Grand Bahama, for those who are still in denial, in particular, can attest to the devastation of hurricanes.

“Add to this also Mr. Speaker, two shores less than a mile apart, a mere seven miles long with hardly no seawall to protect homes and businesses; only two designated shelters and no high ground.

“This is Bimini. Mr. Speaker, imagine being the capital of an island, a gateway to the country, but it appears that you are only that on paper,” Parker-Edgecombe stated.