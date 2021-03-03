Parker-Edgecombe appointed to head Preparedness Ministry

NEW APPOINTMENT – Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, will now head the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, has been named the new Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction.

The Cabinet Office released a statement late Tuesday (March 2) afternoon, announcing the appointment.

It follows in part: “The prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) has advised His Excellency the Governor General (Sir. C. A. Smith) to appoint Mrs. Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, M.P., Parliamentary Secretary, in the Office of the Prime Minister, as Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, in the Office of the Prime Minister, with effect from her taking the oath of office."

This daily learned that Parker-Edgecombe was scheduled to be sworn-in Thursday (March 4) afternoon.

In a telephone interview with The Freeport News following the appointment announcement, Parker-Edgecombe said she is humbled by the appointment.

“I am humbled by the confidence expressed in me by our nation’s leader. I do know that there is much work to be done and I look forward to working with the established team, to ensure that we are more resilient in the area of disaster preparedness.

“So, it’s right away to work for me once I am officially sworn-in … but I am indeed humbled by this appointment,” the new minister reiterated.

Parker-Edgecombe takes over from former Minister of State, Iram Lewis, who was appointed the new minister of youth, sports and culture.

Lewis’ new portfolio assignment came following the sudden resignation of Lanisha Rolle, who headed the youth, sports, culture ministry.