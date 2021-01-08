Parents react to strange man on school premises

Following the arrest of a man who was believed to be attempting to lure young primary female students into his vehicle between Wednesday (January 6) and Thursday (January 7), parents say they will reinforce safety warnings.

One mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said that after hearing of the incident, she became very nervous.

“My mind went back to the missing boys and I was so scared,” she said, outside of her child’s school, Walter Parker Primary, Thursday afternoon.

According to police information, a female student at Walter Parker Primary told school officials that a strange man approached her on the campus’ grounds Wednesday and tried to convince her to get into his vehicle.

She refused and the man left.

When her father came to collect her from school, she told him of the incident and he took her to the office to report the incident.

The youngster was able to give a description of the suspect to police who were called to the school.

Allegedly, the man made two separate attempts to lure young females into his vehicle at that school.

Then, on Thursday, a crossing guard at Maurice Moore Primary, reportedly observed a female student being approached by a male. When questioned, the youngster said she did not know the stranger.

The crossing guard sprang into action, reported the matter to the school’s administration and through quick response of police officers the suspect was apprehended.

Police say that the suspect fit the description given by the student of Walter Parker Primary the day before.

The man was taken into custody and is being questioned by police. Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, Mary Been said that she will remind her children – two daughters and a son – to not speak to strangers.

“I also tell them to stick together and not talk to people they don’t know.

“I am not always able to pick them up from school, so that is why I try to drum in their heads, to stay together.”

A father of four, who gave his name as Alexander said: “Even though my wife and I pick up my kids from school, we do still warn them not to speak to strange people. You cannot trust anyone these days.”

In the meantime, the Grand Bahama Police Department is encouraging parents to continue instilling in students, particularly those of primary and junior high school ages, the “stranger danger message … do not speak to strangers, do not take anything from strangers, do not go into a vehicle with strangers and to stay in a crowd.”