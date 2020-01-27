Online Trading Workshop provides skills for financial independence

The Edmil Group in partnership with IM Mastery Academy hosted a two-day training session, with the goal of sharing the benefits of online trading. The event was held January 21-22, from 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the Grand Lucayan.

Prior to the training sessions, organizers shared details about the workshop.

Leader of the Edmil Group, Platinum 2000 and Forex Trader Edwin Pinder expressed that there are about 150-200 Bahamians in the group, who are learning how to trade at their own pace.

“The highlight of the event is that we actually have trainers who are able to come in and train you in strategies in trading and in the foreign exchange market,” he explained.

This, Pinder added, will allow an individual to learn a skill set that will make them financially independent.

“The sky is the limit in terms of how much you can make if you would just put the time and effort into the skill of trading,” he said.

Pinder revealed that he along with some other members were able to resign from their full-time jobs, thanks to this skill.

IM Mastery Academy and Member of the Edmil Group Dwayne King noted it takes time and discipline to be successful in this industry.

“Success does not come easy, success takes time, effort, discipline, consistency, support and we have a great team here on the island and a great team internationally,” he said.

King furthered that the event will feature some of the top traders in the world, one of them being a local customs officer. “He’s a master trader, Jhirmal Green.”

Others speakers include Randy Webb, IM Mastery Academy and Forex Trader; Justin Saini, IM Mastery Academy Educator and Creator of the Product Steady and Master Trader, and Steven Hooley, IM Mastery Academy Educator and developer of the Web Analyzer and Trader.

King added that there are persons in The Bahamas making as much as $50, $500 and even $5,000 a day by trading.

He noted that trading is a sustainable business, as it has been around since the beginning of time.

“We traded goods; we traded services, right now you’re trading your time for a salary. At the end of the day though, you can multiply your money,” he said.

He added that IM Mastery Academy is fantastic in training persons regardless of their academic backgrounds.

“You don’t have to know anything about accounts or math; you don’t even have to be good at math; you just have to have the desire to learn the skill,” he said.

King added that many Bahamians look to the government and other sources for economic salvation, however, they should take note of what the billionaires of the world are doing.

“The big banks are doing most of the movement in banking, because you take your money, you put it in the bank and they take it and are trading and flipping it, and they’re making a lot of money,” he said.

He stated that now, due to internet technology, persons with much less funds can go into the market and trade.

“Thirty-forty years ago, if you didn’t have a $100,000 a broker wouldn’t even look at you,” he said.

According to King, this is one of the greatest economic shifts ever. “It has always been around, but wealthy people didn’t tell you.”

King expressed that the free seminar gives people the opportunity to learn a valuable potentially life changing lessons.

“Once you have it, you can teach it to your children, your grandchildren, your husband, your wife … people are looking for jobs, but why have a job when you can learn a skill?” he questioned.

He added that even employed people can still learn new skills that can provide a better life for themselves and their families.

King acknowledged that some people question if trading is legal.

“All the banks are doing it; countries have to change dollar-for-dollar. The U.S. dollar cannot be spent in Dubai; the Japanese yen can’t be spent in Brazil. So, anytime there’s buying and trading we make money, on the upside, in the downside,” he said.

He noted that money will always move.

King noted that Hurricane Dorian, which devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama in early September 2019 was a wakeup call for Bahamians to take control their financial status.

The storm also presented opportunities to many traders, he added.

“Most of us, during the hurricane, would go in our cars, plug in our phones, make sure data was on our phones and trade,” he said.

King revealed that some people even resigned from their jobs after Dorian and concentrated on trading. “It’s a great opportunity.”

For more information about learning the trading skill, interested persons can contact Pinder at 829-2395; Adina Allen at 821-4411; Racquel Gaitor at 646-8332 or King at 441-3877.