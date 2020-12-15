Omeko Experience Foundation focuses on giving back to residents of East End

GIVING BACK – Fifty residents of East Grand Bahama recently received $100 vouchers from the Omeko Glinton Foundation, to assist with their needs.

Officially established as a non-profit organization (NPO) in The United States last year, the Omeko Experience Foundation has been back-and-forth, both in Grand Bahama and U.S., assisting persons devastated by Hurricane Dorian back in September, 2019.

CEO and Co-founder Omeko Glinton, a resident of East Grand Bahama, said he knows fully well what the residents of the eastern end of the island experienced as he too lost all of his material possessions, and unfortunately, family members in the horrific hurricane.

While he and his wife, as religious ministers have always given back to their hometown in tangible ways, working to establish the foundation prior to Dorian, he told The Freeport News that now more than ever, the vision of the foundation has been realized and they are committed to assisting not only East End residents in need, but any Bahamian throughout the country.

“This is something that my wife, Samantha, and I have dreamed of doing years ago, being a blessing and helping out our community. We did not know that we would have been in the predicament that we are in now, with the passage of Hurricane Dorian, losing everything in McLean’s Town.

“I am from McLean’s Town and so we, along with most persons here lost everything along with losing loved ones. We never knew that this foundation would be so timely. We just wanted to help our community, at large,” Glinton said.

He noted that at the time, the couple did not realize that the world would be facing COVID-19.

“However, in our obedience to what God was saying to us, to put us in a position to actually do what we are doing here today, we accept the task to help a lot of people who are really in need.”

Glinton explained that the foundation was designed to empower and help Bahamians, especially the people of East End.

“I want persons to know that this is not an East End vision, but a Grand Bahama and The Bahamas vision,” he added.

During the official launch recently, 50 East End families received food vouchers via the Omeko Experience Foundation.

“We believe that God is going to allow it to get to that place where I will no longer lose sleep over knowing that I am only able to help 50 persons with $100.00 food vouchers. I told them today that when they see $5,000.00, I am seeing $500,000.00. And so, I believe that this is going to continue to grow and we will be able to help as many people as possible,” the young East Ender said.

Sharing how the foundation was established, Glinton said: “The foundation was actually in the making since 2015. It was established as a non-profit organization. Anyone can give to the foundation to assist in our efforts. It was approved in 2019 by The United States Government.

“In 2015 my wife and I started thinking about forming the foundation. We always helped out, from the ministry aspect. My wife and I are pastors of Knowledge is Power Ministries and so, we have always hosted Christmas giveaways for the kids in East End.”

He disclosed that several people in the U. S. saw the work that they were doing, and it was decided to go ahead with forming the foundation.

“Now we are here today, helping 50 persons with $100.00 vouchers and so $5,000.00 worth of food vouchers will be distributed today. I told my wife that there are going to be some other persons that will show up and if we have to go onto our personal account to put $50.00 in an envelope of our money. We will do that because no one will leave this event without something today.

“We have received so many calls from persons prior to this event and when we heard their stories, I just told them to show up. We knew that we would have to go into our pockets to help them,” Glinton said.

“We are constantly working behind the scenes and have persons helping us in The United States as well. They really love us and they really love Grand Bahama and our people. Persons are hurting in The United States as well, and so, the fact that persons are still helping us to help our people, it means a lot to us.

“They are helping us to the point that we have already raised another $5,000.00 to help at least 50 families more for Christmas as well. We are also starting another process for the New Year. We believe that come January we will have another $5,000.00 that we will distribute as well, to folks that are in need,” concluded Glinton.