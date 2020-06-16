Officials to enforce law against those violating safety measures

SUPT. TERECITA PINDER Police Press Officer, GB and Northern Bahamas

As concern mounts over a possible new wave of COVID-19 hitting the island due to the recent relaxation of complete weekend lockdown restrictions, a senior police official has emphasized the safety protocol laws will be enforced.

A video circulating on social media over the weekend, exposed crowds of young people at several popular establishments, not complying to social distancing and not wearing masks.

This daily reached out to police Press officer Superintendent. Terecita Pinder, who said that officers will diligently enforce the law regarding the safety protocols that have been put in place by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and health officials.

“We want to remind residents that they too have a responsibility. These measures were put in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus,” Supt. Pinder said.

She cautioned against non-compliance with the safety measures that Grand Bahamians have been adhering to so very well, up until last weekend.

“We, in Grand Bahama, have been fortunate, we’ve had single digit cases – eight to be exact – and because restrictions have been relaxed, it doesn’t mean that we have to.

“Practicing social distancing and wearing a mask while in public is mandatory. I wear my mask and physically distance myself from others as a safety precaution.

“We have to continue to be vigilant, and the onus is on every resident to do so. Now that persons are back to work and more businesses are open, we must be mindful of our families and loved ones,” she added.

Supt. Pinder reiterated that protecting oneself by complying to the safety measures, is a means of protecting the household.

“The police will be diligent in assuring that residents adhere to the protocols in place. There had been a number of road checks already within the past several weeks.

“But again, we want to say to residents, be responsible; wear your mask while in public, practice social distancing. We do not want an increase of cases in Grand Bahama,” said Supt. Pinder.

She also encouraged business owners to enforce the safety measures.

A number of establishments have posted signs, indicting that service will be denied if persons are not wearing a mask.