Officials at registration locations hopeful of serving more voters in coming weeks

READY TO SERVE – Officers of the Parliamentary Registration Department are ready to serve, assisting eligible persons with voter registration. Pictured from left to right are Zenobia Duncombe, Revising Officer; Claudine Lightbourne and Prenetha Murphy, Registration Officers. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Officer, Parliamentary Registration Kristen Pratt, is optimistic that the number of registrants will increase in the weeks ahead.

Registration for the upcoming 2022 General Elections began February 15 and to date, Registration Department officials say that numbers are not what they expected so far.

Pratt, who is stationed at the Community Registration Center on Pioneers Way (Church of Christ Apostolic) spoke with this daily regarding the situation since the center was opened for the past two weeks.

“So far, the registrants have just been trickling in; we haven’t had a large volume. They have been mostly persons in this area, right now. For the most part, they have been coming in to inquire. The majority of them have already been registered, in the previous election, and because we are using that same register, there is no need for them to register again. And so, they are just basically enquiring,” she explained.

“We have had a small number of new registrants, a number of transfers, meaning they have relocated from their previous address since the last registration. Just to keep the register updated, we will have to transfer them from the old address to the new one.

“Now that we are using a continuous register as opposed to using a register that died out every five years. If they registered on the last register they really do not have to do anything, unless to update our records.

“For example, bring in their electronic passport (E-Passport), if the old passport has expired. If not, persons will use the same purple voters’ card, that is still valid,” said the officer.

Pratt added that she is hopeful the numbers will increase in terms of persons registering to vote, if need be. “We are here, and now is an excellent time to come in to avoid the crowd and the rush.”

To register as a voter the applicant must prove the following:

1) That he\she is a citizen of The Bahamas

2) That he\she is 18 years or older and not subject to and legal incapacity

3) That he\she resided in a particular constituency for at least three (3) months.

Documents that may be used to prove Bahamian citizenship include:

1) A Bahamian passport (Principle document that should be presented to

Prove citizenship

2) Old voter’s card (A valid Bahamian Birth Certificate must accompany such

To prove citizenship

3) Bahamian Birth Certificate. This form of documentation must be

Accompanied with a Government issued ID (Identification), in addition to a Bahamian Passport or Voter’s Card, or mothers Bahamian Birth Certificate and Government issued ID.