Officers transferred as COP begins restructuring the RBPF

TRANSFERS ANNOUNCED – Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle announced a number of transfers in the senior ranks of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which also affect officers in the Northern District.

Restructuring of the leadership within the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will take place throughout the country, inclusive of here, in the Northern Bahamas District, according to Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle.

Rolle made the announcement during his annual Police Report via live stream on Monday, January 18.

“I am in the process of restructuring the Force and a number of officers were served transfers to the Family Islands and Grand Bahama to reinforce manpower numbers in those districts.

“There were also transfers in New Providence at every level to fulfill the functional capacity at each division as described in the Organization of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, as we expect a number of retirements during the year in the senior ranks,” said the country’s top cop.

As it relates to the changes particularly in the Northern Bahamas District, which include the islands of Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini, Rolle revealed: “I exercised my authority under section 12 of the Police Act 2009 to effect these changes, which are as follows: Chief Superintendent Kevin Mortimer from Exuma to Operational Command Grand Bahama; Chief Superintendent Wendall Smith from Abaco to Command Public Safety GB; Chief Superintendent Ken Taylor Operations Command, Grand Bahama to OIC Abaco; Chief Superintendent Kimberly Taylor from Public Safety GB to Command CID, GB; Chief Superintendent James Miller from Western to Command Bimini Division; Superintendent Gregory Lockhart from Inagua to Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama and Superintendent Kirk Douglas from Northeastern to second in Command, Bimini Division.”

Of all the distinguished officers that fall into the restructuring exercise, Rolle added: “All of these officers have served and continue to serve this country admirably and have my full confidence. I ask that the residents get to know their new commander and work with them for the continued safety of their community.

“We will continue to effectively maximize our human resources in addressing public concerns and preventing crimes at the neighborhood level.

“Our fundamental task of protecting the nation is herculean in nature, and one we take very seriously.The welfare and safety of our officers and the people they are sworn to protect is a high priority on our agenda,” stated the COP.