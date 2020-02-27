North Eastern Division highlights officers for exemplary service

WINNING GUARD – Members of the Green Guard at the North Eastern Division were rewarded for their high performance and productivity. Pictured from left are PC #4262 Rolle, PC #3788 Hamilton ASP Terecita Pinder, OIC North Eastern Division; Cpl. #2751 Gibson, WPC # 4256 McKenzie and PC #2143 Smith. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

A bit of in-house competition recently proved to be a success at the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) North Eastern Division, Grand Bahama, resulting in the Green Guard being named the overall champion for the division’s contest.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, Office-in-Charge (OIC), of the North Eastern Division, the competition was fierce; however, it proved fruitful as it afforded the officers the opportunity to enhance their productivity and performance levels within the organization.

“Today we presented our winners of the initiative that we set in place, which is in accordance with our Commissioner’s Policing plan,” said ASP Pinder.

She added that productivity, community interaction, inclusive of business and school interactions, enforcing traffics laws and the like, were just a few of the aspects of the internal competition.

“We had four guards, and we challenged them to enhance and give me more with their productivity. As a result, they accepted that challenge and it was indeed a challenge. They took it seriously. I have never seen this much competition; it seemed to renew them all over again. I saw an entirely new set of officers all together, and I was very proud of what I saw. Everyone saw it because the community began to talk about it, expressing how pleased they were to see the officers out and about. Persons in the community of East Grand Bahama were also calling, working along with us, informing us if they saw something out of place within their community or suspected that anything was happening.

“There were a number of persons that expressed how proud they were of what we were doing and saw the difference in our police officers and commended us for it. We also participated in various church visits throughout the community, making sure that they were okay,” she added.

Additionally, ASP Pinder informed that competition afforded the officers the opportunity to increase their presence in the schools as well.

“As a result of this competition, we have seen our productivity increase. When compared to 2018, we had about 11 arrests around the same time period. For 2019, we had 25 arrests. In terms of warrants of arrest, in 2018, we had four, while for 2019 we had 12. We conducted 192 business checks for 2018; in 2019 we had 551 business checks. Our presence has definitely been felt, and I think that we are setting the pace for other divisions in Grand Bahama, for the Royal Bahamas Police Force,” ASP Pinder said.

She noted that the competition will continue within the North Eastern Division.

“We will choose another initiative shortly, where everyone will sit around the table and assist me with coming up with another competition so that everyone can be a part of the decision making as well,” she added.

Corporal #2751 Elvardo Gibson shared his thoughts on being a part of the winning guard. “It feels excellent to have won this competition. My guard worked extremely hard to win. The initiatives that were brought forward by our OIC, ASP Pinder … we worked hard to follow them and as a result, with our productivity, we came out on top.”

As this will become a continuous initiative, Cpl. Gibson added, “My hope for next time the initiative comes around is, for my guard to remain the same group of officers and hopefully, we win again.”

Sargent Jermaine Murphy, Shift Supervisor of the Red Guard thanked ASP Pinder and the management team for coming up with the initiative. “I would also like to thank the members of my team. They all performed well.

“As a result of the initiative, officers on my team formed a heightened level of enthusiasm toward our work. They were performing well prior to the competition, but the competition lifted their work spirits even higher.

“In my opinion, the real winners of this competition would be the members of the public. They were able to experience more enthusiasm; a more heightened and energized Royal Bahamas Police Force and they showed their appreciation. Every time we were out in the communities; they would express their thanks and gratitude for seeing us and having officers deal with their concerns,” said Sgt. Murphy.

“The competition was well done; I hope that it will not be the last one and my team is looking forward to taking part in other competitions. Even though we came third, we did well.

“We realize that there can only be one winner, but now it has even made my team hungrier for a win. I would like to put on record right now, that in the next competition my team will win,” affirmed Sgt. Murphy.