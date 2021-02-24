No suspects in custody for 1st GB 2021 murder

NO SUSPECTS – Police Public Affairs and Communication Officer for Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas, Superintendent Terecita Pinder (insert photo right) told media personnel on Tuesday (February 23) afternoon that police do not have a suspect in custody for the island’s first murder of the year. Omar “Punch” Penn (insert photo left), was gunned down Sunday, February 2, outside a business establishment on East Sunrise Highway. The fatal shooting was classified as Grand Bahama’s first murder for 2021.

While a number of social media posts are alleging that there is a person in police custody for Grand Bahama’s first murder for the year, that is simply not the case, stated Superintendent Terecita Pinder.

The senior police officer was referring to the Sunday (February 21) night fatal shooting of Omar “Punch” Penn, who was just steps away from the entrance of Island Luck Cafe.

“At this time, I wish to inform the general public that there are currently no suspects in custody in relation to the last homicide on the island,” reiterated the Police Public Affairs and Communication Officer for Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas, in a press conference Tuesday (February 23).

“Furthermore, I wish to clearly state that there is absolutely no truth to the rumors that are circulating on social media,” Pinder insisted.

She urged residents to bear in mind that the investigation is ongoing and a very sensitive matter.

“Therefore, I wish to encourage the public to refrain from speculating and disseminating unconfirmed details on social media, that can potentially prejudice this case.”

Additionally, she informed the media that an investigation has been launched regarding sensitive images and videos that have also gone viral on social media regarding the homicide. As such, any and all persons found in breach of disseminating such pertinent information will be held accountable, she promised.

“It has been brought to the attention of officers of the RBPF that information, in conjunction with several graphic images and videos are being circulated on social media as it relates to the latest homicide, which occurred on the island of Grand Bahama.

“We want to assure the public that an extensive investigation has been launched in this matter. Let it be known that the Commission of Police, Mr. Paul Rolle, has previously implemented a series of policies in regard to the use of social media within the RBPF.

“These policies were implemented with an aim to establish procedures that strictly govern the dissemination of sensitive information within the organization. To this end, if it is found at the conclusion of this investigation that this policy has been breached by any member of the RBPF, rest assured that they will be made to give an account for their actions and, will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

“Notwithstanding the aforementioned issues, be advised that police department is following significant leads in the case, and that we are doing what is necessary to ensure that this matter is successfully concluded. We are therefore urging the public, if you have any information that can assist in this investigation, please contact the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 350-3106-12.

“In concluding, I must reiterate that we want to bring this matter to a conclusion and find the culprit or culprits responsible,” stated Pinder.

Pinder added that an official identification of the deceased has not occurred as yet.

She pointed out that persons with any information regarding the island’s latest murder, no matter how minute it may seem, can remain anonymous.

Grand Bahama’s first murder for 2021 occurred on Sunday February 21 at about 8:30 p.m. at a business establishment on East Sunrise Highway. The victim, who is believed to be that of Omar Penn, aka Punch, was allegedly gunned down by a lone gunman, who, officials disclosed, fled the scene on foot.