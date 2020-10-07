No new restrictions for GB

DR. HUBERT MINNIS Prime Minister of The Bahamas

Grand Bahama and most of the other Family Islands will go forward differently, in dealing with COVID-19.

Due to persistent high COVID-19 positive cases numbers, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced new restriction measures for Abaco and New Providence, to take effect Friday, October 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Grand Bahama, though, and other islands, because of its continued flattening of the COVID-19 positive curve, were exempted from the newly announced curfews and lockdown.

“The persistently high case numbers – particularly on New Providence – have placed immense strain on our healthcare system and our medical professionals.

“Effective, beginning this weekend, there will be full, 24-hour weekend curfews for New Providence and Abaco only,” said Dr. Minnis, in his address to the House of Assembly Wednesday (October 7) morning.

“Our hospitals are full. Medical teams have been pushed to their capacity “Today, the current situation in New Providence and Abaco requires new restrictions in order to reduce infections and, most importantly, to save lives. Sadly, we are now averaging one death per day.

“The weekend curfews will begin Friday evenings at 7 o’clock and end Monday mornings at 5 o’clock.

“This holiday weekend, there will be a full three-day 24-hour curfew, beginning Friday, the 9th of October at 7 p.m., to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the 13th of October. Again, this weekend curfew will only be in effect for New Providence and Abaco,” he reiterated.

The prime minister said that during the first wave of COVID-19 in the country, residents did what they had to and brought the numbers down.

“In Bimini we did what we had to and brought the numbers down. In Grand Bahama we did what we had to and brought the numbers down.

“We must take this knowledge and experience, and our present economic realities, and apply them to the current problems on New Providence and Abaco. Let us, the residents of New Providence and Abaco, now get this done, together.

“The speed at which we reduce case numbers on these islands is in our hands. Our success is in our hands,” he declared.

As for the latest restrictions for Abaco and New Providence, during the weekend 24-hour curfews, only essential services, including the uniformed branches, Customs and Immigration Departments, public health services, sanitation services and essential utility services will be permitted to operate.

Sea and airports will continue to operate and there will be no interruption to flights.

The only other movement beside essential services, will be for one hour of worship services on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

No food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, construction sites or laundromats will be permitted to operate during the full 24- hour weekend curfews.

To the extent that this is not already the case, food distribution by the National Food Distribution Task Force will be tailored to take place during weekdays.

For New Providence and Abaco, the weekday curfew, Monday to Friday, will now be from 7:00 p.m. nightly to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

PM Dr. Minnis stressed that no social gatherings will be permitted whatsoever. “This will be strictly enforced in order to reduce and control the spread of COVID-19.

“There is now a confidential hotline for citizens to report on people hosting social gatherings. The hotline number is 702-9967 thru 9.

“We do not want a significant amount of virus circulating in New Providence and Abaco to get to the other islands and create problems across the entire country once again.

“We will win this round in the long fight against the virus,” said the PM.