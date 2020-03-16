No docking for MS Braemar

MS Braemar, stuck at sea with five confirmed COVID-19 cases on board vessel.

Yesterday – Sunday, March 15 – Ministry of Transport and Local Government officials continued to reiterate that the MS Braemar cruise ship will not be permitted to dock at any port in The Bahamas, and no persons will be permitted to disembark the vessel.

Reportedly, British officials have launched an intense diplomatic effort to find a country willing to take the MS Braemar, which belongs to the British company Fred Olsen Cruise Lines. Twenty passengers and another 20 crew members, including a doctor, are in isolation after displaying influenza-like symptoms while traveling on the ship.

The transatlantic cruise ship, which is carrying 682 passengers and 381 crew members, arrived in The Bahamas on Saturday after it was refused entry at multiple Caribbean ports.

The government was the latest officials to prevent the vessel from docking, however, it was given permission to drop anchor southwest of Grand Bahama.

Yesterday, CNN online travel website reported that the Braemar is anchored about 25 miles offshore The Bahamas waiting for clearance from government to bring aboard vital food, fuel and medications, and two doctors and two nurses who are preparing to assist the onboard medical team.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport’s statement confirmed that the Government of The Bahamas will provide the Braemar with humanitarian assistance.

“In a Diplomatic Note issued, the United Kingdom requested from the Government of The Bahamas clearance for two British Government personnel to enter the country via air. The British personnel will deploy to Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday, March 14, to help the High Commissioner with ensuring medicines reach the MS Braemar.

“They will be in The Bahamas for a short period while the ship is refueling and the Braemar will leave The Bahamas, immediately thereafter. In order to receive this assistance, the vessel is scheduled to anchor 25 miles out to sea in the Northern Bahamas any from any land mass.

The Braemar is carrying five persons who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) continues to be in constant communication with the owners of the Braemar, which is a Bahamas-flagged ship. The BMA continues to monitor the well-being of passengers and crew with updates at regular intervals.

“The Government of The Bahamas reaffirms its continued commitment to take action in the best interest. Of the public health and safety and well-being of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people who have contracted the coronavirus and who are at immediate risk.”

Additionally, executives at the Freeport Harbour also confirmed that the cruise ship will dock at the Freeport Harbour.

“We wish to advise that there is absolutely no truth to the Braemar cruise ship being scheduled to dock at the Freeport Harbour. The Freeport Harbour Company has issued no clearance for the mentioned vessel, and the Government of The Bahamas has made no request for docking related to the same.

“Freeport Harbour shares the views of The Bahamas Government; we are committed to safety and public health wanting only the best for our boarders and related industry. We are all in prayer for all who are impacted by the coronavirus.”

This daily reached out to Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister Senator Kwasi Thompson for comment with regard to the Braemar’s matter and was informed that the Ministry of Transport and its minister Renward Wells is the spokesperson on the issue.

This daily was unable to reach Minister Wells for comment on Sunday; however, an industry consultant, who spoke to this daily under the condition of anonymity said that while the ship will not dock and passengers will not disembark for obvious health reasons, “the government will no doubt assist the British representatives and support their efforts.

“Like medical experts take protective, competent and calculated risk every day to attend infected patients, the same will apply under these most challenging circumstances.

The government and Freeport harbour are to be commended for striking a controlled, yet compassionate balance.

After all, this is a Bahamas registered ship and if the tables were turned with Bahamians onboard elsewhere in the world, the people of The Bahamas would desire help in the safest form.”