No charge for the 2020 New Year’s Day Junkanoo

FREE OF CHARGE – The 2020 New Year’s Day Junkanoo in Grand Bahama will be free of charge to members of the public, Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson (right) announced on Friday, December 20, during a press during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister. Also pictured at the announcement are Monique Leary (left), Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Cultural Affairs Officer and Kevin Russell (centre), President of the Junkanoo Committee. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The 2020 New Year’s Day Junkanoo in Grand Bahama will be free of charge to members of the public, Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson announced on Friday, December 20, during a press during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Citing recent difficulties, the Grand Bahama community has faced, particularly Hurricane Dorian, Sen. Thompson noted, “We recognized that this year has been a very difficult year for us in Grand Bahama; however, the annual Junkanoo Parade is still scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.”

Senator Thompson noted that Junkanoo is an event that all Bahamians can celebrate, which could be difficult for some people this year.

He stated that the ticket prices are typically $20-$30, however, some residents may not be able to afford that, particularly for the entire family.

“That might have discouraged some people from coming out and enjoying the parade, but we want to say how pleased we are to say that it is free of charge,” he said.

He added that there will be enough bleachers set up to accommodate approximately 3,000 persons and are first come first serve.

To this end, Sen. Thompson invited the Grand Bahama community to come out and enjoy this display of Bahamian culture. “Bring the entire family.”

Sen. Thompson also expressed gratitude to all the persons working on Junkanoo, including Monique Leary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Cultural Affairs Officer and Kevin Russell, President of the Junkanoo Committee.

“It’s really going to be a celebration,” he said.

He noted that it has been difficult, but people can come for just a few hours to forget their troubles while celebrating the New Year.

Sen. Thompson also revealed that the OPM will host the groups to an awards luncheon after Junkanoo.

He noted that the groups have ensured that they will remain extremely competitive for this parade.

The GBJC President also commended the local Junkanoo Groups for pressing forward despite challenges brought by Dorian.

He added that many groups changed their themes to recognize the relief efforts in Grand Bahama. Some themes will focus on recovery; some are focused on the message that Grand Bahama is open and some will acknowledge the efforts of various non-government organizations (NGOs).

“It is a celebration and we ask you to come and have some therapy,” he said.

Russell revealed the participating groups and their themes include – The Swingers ‘Mystical Encounters of the Sea;’ Bushwackers, ‘Bushwackers on Parade;’ Kingdom Culture, ‘Take a Tropical Vacation with Kingdom Culture;’ Sting, ‘Junken - I Do It My Way;’ Platinum Knights, ‘A Celebration of Life - All Grand Needs is Love;’ Showtime, ‘Things We Love;’ Kingdom Ambassador Spartans, GB Asgards, ‘We are Proud, We are Asgard - A Tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces and NGOs’ and The Superstar Rockers, ‘Welcome to Grand Bahama.’

“This is a time for us to get together and show our resilience,” Russell said.

Cultural Affairs Officer Leary, thanked the stakeholders, including the Grand Bahama Port Authority, the Grand Bahama Power Company and the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) that made significant contributions to the parade.

“Thank you very, very much for partnering with us,” she said, noting that the committee received funds from one of its sponsors, BTC, earlier in the week.

She also congratulated all the Junkanoo Groups for keeping their commitment to the annual cultural event.

BTC’s Technical Vice President Trevor Turnquest noted that the company has been a part of the cultural experience for many years.

“For many years BTC has been the primary sponsor of the annual New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade on Grand Bahama and this, the seventh consecutive year, was no exception. BTC provided thousands of dollars in financial aid to the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Committee,” he added.

BTC is also the sponsor of the fibre capabilities for live streaming, which will give thousands of Bahamians access to the parade via smart devices and televisions in the comfort of their homes.

Turnquest stated that as the premier event for cultural expression, Junkanoo is a staple of the season, giving Bahamians the opportunity to showcase their immense talent and cultural pride.