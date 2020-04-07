New police chief, Ashton Greenslade pledges to continue trend in the North

NEW MAN IN CHARGE – Grand Bahama and the Northern District of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), has a new man at the helm as of Tuesday, March 31. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)Ashton Greenslade (left) succeeded outgoing commander ACP Samuel Butler (right), who officially demitted office on Friday, April 3. (PHOTO: TFN)

Grand Bahama and the Northern District of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), got a new man at the helm as of Tuesday, March 31.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade succeeded outgoing Assistant Commissioner of Police for Grand Bahama and the Northern District, Samuel Butler, who officially departed office on Friday, April 3.

Butler thanked his support team and the community for assisting in his productive time in Grand Bahama.

Having served the RBPF for 40 years, Butler said it was a delight serving the Grand Bahama community and is of the view that Greenslade will continue proactive leadership in the downward trend of crime.

“This morning we have gathered here for a very significant event, and that is the handing over command to Assistant Commissioner Ashton Greenslade. He is a 37-year veteran of the Police Force and he prides himself as an officer, who is wide and varied in experience, having served throughout the length and breadth of The Bahamas. He had some touch within those and so, he has come to Grand Bahama very experienced and ready to assume command,” said ACP Butler.

Butler spoke also about his own career.

“I would’ve completed 40 years of service in the RBPF. Forty years of exciting opportunities that were provided to me from a constable and going throughout the ranks to assistant commissioner. There is probably very little else one can ask for. So, I am pleased with the contribution I have had the opportunity to make throughout the years and in the number of various departments,” he added.

“To the residents of Grand Bahama, it is you who I have served for the last two years-plus, here, and I really want to thank you for the support that I have received. I thought we had a wonderful relationship. We certainly accomplished a whole lot of goals based on the support that myself and my entire team received from you and those who are in the church community. We want to say thank you for your prayers, your encouraging words and you have opened doors for me and we know because of you, we are strong as an organization.

“To the corporate community that supported us on so many events, we could not do the things that we have done, such as Summer Camp and all the other activities we have done with the youth and the elderly in the community. Based on the extremely good partnership, we were able to do some wonderful things, some things that we certainly know touched lives.

“Then to my staff, my deputy who has served along with me Chief Superintendent Loretta Mackey, and, the entire gazette ranks, the civilian staff, you have been a tremendous support to me. Without you, my leadership would've not worked. Thank you for allowing me to lead you, thank you for allowing me to provide the guidance, stability and we were certainly able to succeed with wonderful results,” said an emotional Butler.

He praised the civilian staffers who worked under him as well as the reservists.

“Again, with the rank and file from the RBPF, we know that there are a small core group of civilian staff that helped us extremely well, worked really well with us and we thank them. To the reserved officers, I say, we would have not been able to be the Force that we are today without our reserved officers. Thank you for giving off your valuable time to come to the frontline with us, and you’ve been a pillar of support.

“I bid you farewell and God speed and I wish all the blessings of the Almighty God with you," Butler said.

Considering himself a “blessed man”, ACP Greenslade noted that Grand Bahama and the other islands have already laid (their) foundation and he pledged to build on what Butler and the other commanders started.

“I consider myself fortunate to be taking over this division from a man like Mr. Samuel Butler. I have known Mr. Butler for years. We have served together in a number of divisions in the RBPF.

"For the past few years, crime has been trending down in Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas and as I come into the division to work along with the team that he is leaving behind, I am sure we will continue to see crime on a downward trend.

“Mr. Butler has laid a productive foundation and we will continue to build on that foundation,” Greenslade noted.

The new chief continued, issuing a stern warning to the criminal element. “We will leave no stone untouched to bring you to justice. So, I ask for each and every citizen of the Grand Bahama community, the business leaders, the community leaders to work along with the police and together, we will work as one body to ensure that we make this Bahamas a safer place for all of us to live."