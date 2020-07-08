New fire chief welcomes challenge of department

NEW FIRE CHIEF – Superintendent of Police Floyd Bastian (right) accepts the helmet, signaling the handing over of the GB Fire Branch to the new chief. Former chief, Supt. Ernest Hanna (left), who is retiring makes the presentation. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Grand Bahama’s new fire chief, Superintendent of Police Floyd Bastian said that he is looking forward to the challenge of the position, despite having served in that capacity before.

Bastian replaced retiring Superintendent Ernest Hanna, as officer-in-charge of the local fire brigade on Monday (July 6), during a handing over ceremony, which was attended by Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle.

The new chief noted that he was delighted to return.

“I am back again. When I left from here, as you know, the Fire Branch was much revered, much respected. We were in all parts of the communities – here, Abaco, Bimini and sometimes in The Berry Islands. We were very, very community- minded, but most of all, we were efficient and effective.

“I think that Supt. Hanna did an excellent job,” he added.

Moving forward, Bastian promised the following: “You will see us up and about doing a lot of training. We have some new officers on board, and so, these new recruits have to be able to take over the mantle and give even better services than we would have given. I am looking forward to the challenge; I am looking forward to going on with this mandate.

“You might hear some things in the coming weeks and months, because the Commissioner mentioned that there are two new fire engines that are on board to come over.

“Along with what I believe that myself and Mr. (Ashton) Greenslade, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Officer-in-Charge of GB and the Northern Bahamas) will have some deep conversations with the Fire Department and its resources. That is something that I know we will speak to.

“I am looking forward to it and hopefully, I will look back on it in fulfillment,” said Bastian.