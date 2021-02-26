National Register must include all eligible voters

REGISTRATION TIME – All voters must be on the register, regardless if they are new voters or otherwise, said Assistant Parliamentary Commissioner Denise Pinder, officer-in-charge of the Parliamentary Registration Grand Bahama Sub Office. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

All voters must be on the register, regardless if they are new voters or otherwise.

So, said Assistant Parliamentary Commissioner Denise Pinder, officer-in-charge of the Parliamentary Registration Grand Bahama Sub Office.

However, Pinder added that previous voters, who have had no change in address (transfer) or any other change on the card (i.e. name, etc.), will use the same voters’ card as used in the 2017 General Elections.

In an interview with this daily Thursday (February 25), Pinder explained that in the past, The Bahamas had a periodic voter registration system, whereby every five years a new register was created for the upcoming General Elections.

“That meant that persons had to re-register for every new election. Because of changes in legislation late last year, we now have a continuous voter registration system.

“The continuous voter registration system that was implemented, meant that the last register we created is now a continuous register. And so, if you registered for the 2017 election, that purple card that you used, will be the same one that you would use in 2022. It would be the same one that you use in elections after that; it is just going to be a continuous system. You may have to replace it at some point, because there will be a lot of stamps or damage; however, once you are on the register, you are there for every other election to come. And so, you do not need a new colored card,” said Pinder.

She added that the only need for a new card would be due to the fact that there might have been a boundary change or a person’s address has changed since having been registered in 2017.

“If that is the case, then definitely you need to ensure that you come in and make everything current,” she advised.

“Of course, we will be making announcements to that effect, because it is a continuous register and people have to get used to it," she added.

If there were no changes since the time of their registration in 2017, Pinder reiterated that the same register will be used. “Wherever they were on that register they will be now, and their card will be valid.”

In terms of how the registration process is going thus far, with community registration centers now open throughout the island, Pinder said the following: “Registration is a continuous process, but with respect to community registration centers, we started last Monday (February 15).

“So far, the activity has been mixed. Registrations are not as high as we expected them to be, as far as new registrations. However, we have seen that the majority of persons have been young persons, which is good. Those who would have turned 18 since the last election in 2017, a number of those persons are coming in; their parents are bringing them in and some are coming in on their own, and so, that is a good thing.

“Besides the new registrations, we also have a lot of persons coming in who could have been displaced by the storm and so now, they are coming in to transfer to their new locations. That way they will be where they should be in the register, in time for the election.

“Of course, we also have a lot of persons who have been coming in to have their voters’ cards replaced, because a lot of people would have lost their cards during the storm. And so, there is a mixture of activity that we are having now.”

Pinder noted that the only place where the voters’ card can be replaced is at the main office in the National Insurance Building.

“But at all of the other locations that we have, you can register for the first time, or we can transfer you,” she added.

Pinder elaborated on the requirements for persons who might have lost their cards and require a new one.

“For those persons whose cards were lost during the storm, in particular, they do not really need to bring anything because we would have the record on file that would coincide with their voters’ card. That is our record to know that that individual is in fact the person registered. We then simply replace their card, and if they have moved, we transfer them at the same time.

“For persons who have actually just lost or misplaced their cards, they are required to stop by the office to collect a form, made specially to take to the police. The police will issue a report and then when they bring the report back to us, we will replace the card. Those affected by the storm, or even if your card is just damaged, you just need to bring in what is left of it, and we will replace it,” she explained.

Questioned on how many voter registration community centers are presently in place, Pinder responded with the locations.

“Presently we have a center located at St. Mary Magdalene in West End; we are also doing registration out of the Administrator’s Office at the Government Complex in Eight Mile Rock. In the evening we are doing registration and transfers at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church Hall, in Bartlett Hill, also in the Eight Mile Rock area. In the Freeport area we have locations at the Masonic Lodge Hall (East Sunrise Highway), and at the Church of Christ Apostolic Church. We hope to have additional ones throughout the community in the coming weeks.”

Questioned as to whether the registration started off on a good note she commented in the affirmative.

“Yes, I think so, and the more that persons become familiar with the locations, I believe that definitely there will be a pick-up in activity.

“Now is a good time to come out and have done what you need to do, since it is not as busy. I would urge persons to take advantage of the various locations, including the location in the National Insurance Building. If you are a new voter come out, get registered. And, if you need a transfer of address or a replacement because your card may have been lost in the storm, please come out and have it done now,” she concluded.