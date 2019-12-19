National flag carrier int’l flights resume

WELCOME – Government, Ministry of Tourism and media officials were greeted by Mayor of Broward County Dale Holness (right) during Bahamasair inaugural flight from Grand Bahama to Fort Lauderdale on Monday, December 16, marking the airline’s resumption of international service post-Hurricane Dorian. Pictured at left is Iram Lewis, Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Thirty-six passengers were a part of history Monday (December 16), when the nation’s flags carrier, Bahamasair, resumed international flights post-Hurricane Dorian.

The first flight out of Grand Bahama flew into Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where passengers, which included government and tourism officials, Bahamasair executives and media personnel.

The international flight was one of significance, particularly following the devastation experienced due to the passing of Hurricane Dorian back in September, which left the island’s domestic and international terminals in total disarray.

Bahamasair Senior Director of Operations, Betty Benoit spoke with this daily during one-day flight and spoke on the importance of the special day.

“This flight was very important to Bahamasair … We, being the national flight carrier, to get the economy in both Grand Bahama and Abaco going was very important for us.

“It meant so much to the country to resume the airlift into Florida – Fort Lauderdale specifically, and West Palm Beach. We see it as a must that Bahamasair continue the partnership with South Florida, particularly to bring homeowners back to the island to get their lives back together and just to stimulate that economy,” said Benoit.

“We understand that those persons play such a huge role in rebuilding or in the rebuilding process for Abaco and again Grand Bahama stimuli. It is very important for them to rebuild their lives, to start the process of getting their lives back together and who else other than Bahamasair to do that, to get the airlift operational.

“I’m quite sure there will be the other carriers in operations, but once we get in there and start the ball rolling, we know that they will follow,” she added.

Once landed in the Fort Lauderdale terminal, the passengers were welcomed by Broward County Mayor, Dale Holness, who expressed the relationship between South Florida and The Bahamas was paramount to sustain, as it plays an important role for the tourism industry for both cities.

“The relationship with The Bahamas and South Florida is long standing. Hundreds of years, The Bahamas has helped, tremendously, the development of South Florida, Broward County, Miami Dade County and Palm Beach. Your presence has been here since the earliest days and the least we could’ve done was help you rebuild. We hope to help you continue that rebuilding effort as we go forward,” said Mayor Holness.

“The Bahamas is valued in terms of our tourism that we get here, and I know that we are valued also in terms of your tourism. So, having this flight this morning in the rebuilding of Grand Bahama and Abaco and the other affected areas … it is really a thrill for me to be able to stand here and welcome you to Broward County.

“We were saddened on the event of that terrible hurricane that hit the country, but we were very responsive and I must say I am very proud of what we did here in Broward County and in South Florida to reach out to, in my mind, one of our most valued neighbours in the world, The Bahamas.

“Whatever we can do to help accommodate your redevelopment and the renewal of tourism in the relationship with Grand Bahama, I am delighted to be of help,” said Mayor Holness.

Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis, who is also Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama thanked Mayor Holness and stated that Grand Bahama is open for business, but also for continued assistance.

“This is a very important day in our recovery efforts. It is good to be a part of the rebuilding process. I am happy to see that our national flag carrier was the first out the gate to bring an international flight into Florida, our closest neighbor. It speaks to the world that we are not just lying down, but we are indeed trying to help ourselves and to continue bringing in the much-needed assistance.

“Even though we are here today and our airport is open, we want to signal to the world that we are open for business, but we still need help. We are not to the point where people can think we are up and running, so they can leave us alone. But it’s good that Mayor Holness is here who represents almost two million of our neighbours. The word is going to get out that we are open and our tourism product will continue to grow,” said Lewis.

“Again, this indeed a very big day not only for Grand Bahama, but for The Bahamas because we know that Grand Bahama contributes significantly to our GDP and the fact that we can now receive tourists is very significant.

“I want to say a special thank you to the Mayor and our South Florida neighbours; I want to say a special thank you to Bahamasair and the staff for doing this significant job and for pushing infrastructure and economy,” Lewis added.

In hopes of the airport passing all inspections to resume flights officially, Bahamasair General Manager, Harold Williams shared that the airport has reached the international standards of processing safe flights.

“Today, was certainly a good day for Bahamasair. As you know, because of the hurricane, our flights into Fort Lauderdale were suspended and that is because we lost the airport facilities.

“Over the past weeks and months, management and the executives have done everything that they can do to make Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Civil Aviation Standard (CAS) by putting everything in place so that we can resume flights.

“Today, we operated our first flight into (Ft.) Lauderdale as a test run after all of the necessary requirements were put in place and it seems like all of the requirements were met. Civil Aviation was here to observe the operation; TSA was here to observe the operation and with the feedback we got, we believe that we will past inspection.

“We should know perhaps today, after the operation has been complete whether or not we can resume flights officially. But not having a direct flight into Fort Lauderdale has certainly been a challenge for the community of Grand Bahama, because the Fort Lauderdale flight is very important,” he exclaimed. “In order to get over to Florida, you had to take a Nassau flight, and that was a challenge for us, because you did not have the amount of capacity seating between Freeport and Nassau. But now this has all worked out and we have enough seating capacity to get into Fort Lauderdale.”

Ministry of Tourism General Manager for the Grand Bahama Island, Steven Johnson shared that tourists from all around the world are ready to visit Grand Bahama again.

“It’s a good feeling to be here; this flight is historic in a sense that we want to be able to show the world that we are open for business and this flight to Fort Lauderdale it’s a big thing.

“We saw the Canadians touch down on Saturday and now to be going down to Fort Lauderdale on this historic, inaugural flight is a good feeling. This is the national flag carrier, and I can tell you, we have already gotten requests from a lot of the Canadians, Americans and persons out of the U.K., who are just waiting for this service to happen so that we can put heads in beds in Grand Bahama,” said Johnson.

He noted that the resumption of international service is a positive message for local and international travelers. “The fact that if you are traveling into the States, you don’t have to go to Nassau in order to get into the U.S., you can now do that direct. We are about to be in Fort Lauderdale within 30 minutes, so the message we are sending to the world is, we are open for business. Hurricane Dorian has passed and now we are in the business of putting Grand Bahama on top not just in The Bahamas, but in the region.”

He added, “From the beginning this flight was a mandate from the Minister of Tourism, Dionisio D’Aguilar, our Tourism Director General and all of the executive … it was a top priority to make that happen.

“I know American Airline and Delta are looking to come here mid-February, but we would hope that would happen before as they have seen the Canadians touch down, they have seen Bahamasair flight come out of Tennessee with the basketball team, now this historic flight out of Fort Lauderdale.

“We know there is going to be some talks at the higher level for an airport as it is well needed, so they are aware of that and that is going to happen. When it is going to happen, I am not sure, but I know there has been some talks with Hutchinson Whampoa, the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Minister of Tourism in his capacity as Minister for Aviation.

“We really believe it is going to happen, and I think from here on in, it is going to get better. I know it is hard for Bahamians in Grand Bahama to envision that because having gone through Dorian, but we hope to change all of that by bringing in a spark to the island,” said Johnson.