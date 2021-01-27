Music teacher charged with indecent assault

EDUCATOR CHARED – Reynold Christopher Robinson (center), 63, was charged with one count of indecent assault when he appeared before Chief Deputy Magistrate Debbye Ferguson Wednesday morning. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Sixty-three-year-old well-known music teacher, Reynold Christopher Robinson, was hauled before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson Wednesday (January 27) morning, where he was charged with one count of indecent assault.

Clad in a black suit, a handcuffed Robinson was escorted to the Freeport Magistrate Court, where he was informed by Ferguson of the offence.

Robinson, who was represented by Attorney Brian Hanna, heard that it is alleged that he on January 18, 2021 did assault a 17-year-old female in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Questioned whether or not he understood the charge, Robinson responded: “I understand what you said.”

She further questioned the defendant whether he pleaded guilty or not guilty to which he answered: “Not guilty.”

Prosecutor, Inspector Sawyer, informed the court that the defendant appeared to have no antecedents and that they were of the opinion if bail is granted that stringent measures be put in place, inclusive of signing into the nearest Police Station three days per week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – as well as to have the defendant wear a monitoring device.

The prosecution also requested that Robinson have no contact whatsoever with the virtual complainant (VC) and or nor any witnesses pertaining to the matter.

Ferguson in turn asked Sawyer if the VC was someone residing under his roof or in an area of close proximity to the defendant?

Sawyer replied: “No your worship.”

Ferguson asked the defendant if he was employed, to which he responded: “Not presently.”

However, upon consultation with his client, Hanna told the court that Robinson is employed with the Ministry of Education at Jack Hayward High School, as a music teacher.

Hanna requested that his client not be outfitted with an ankle monitoring device, as his client has lived on the island for quite some time as a productive citizen of the community. “I think he can satisfy the fact to sign into the police station three times per week.

“He is a diabetic and due to his age and tenure here on the island, I ask that the court not put a monitoring device on him.”

Hanna also informed the court that his client is the proprietor of an established private music school, outside of his employment as an educator at the government high school.

Subsequently, Ferguson granted the accused $3,500 cash bail and ordered he is to be fitted with an ankle monitoring device.

Meanwhile, he is expected to return to court on March 17, 2021 for 10:00 a.m.

The story that led to Robinson’s court appearance broke Tuesday (January 26) evening, via local broadcast news.

Videos of Robinson being escorted to court on Wednesday immediately made rounds on social media, with residents expressing mixed emotions in the comments.

Many were in disbelief to see the educator being charged with such an offence, while there were others that commented they were not surprised and questioned why it took so long to have him charged, alluding that the acts allegedly have been occurring for quite some time.