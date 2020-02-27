Multi-million-dollar Justice Centre renovations complete

DETAILED TOUR – The Magistrate Courts’ renovations are now completed and officials are now only waiting for the arrival of furniture, said Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, who toured the facilities on Monday, February 24. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The Magistrate Courts’ renovations are now completed and officials are now only waiting for the arrival of furniture, said Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson.

Sen. Thompson toured the courts on Monday, February 24, to get a first-hand look at the many improvements made to the building.

That particular side of the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre has been closed since suffering major damage, amidst ongoing reconstruction, since Hurricane Dorian in early September 2019.

In the meantime, Magistrate Court proceedings are being held in the Supreme Court facility.

Following the tour Sen. Thompson shared his thoughts on the renovations. “Today, I’m very, very pleased after having seen the Magistrate Courts’ side.”

Sen. Thompson thanked Noula Investments Limited contractor Maxwell Quant for the work that he and his team have completed in the facility.

He noted that the renovations are completed, and they are simply awaiting arrival of furniture for the courtrooms.

“We expect the furniture is going to be here in the next few weeks, but there have been some considerable upgrades in this building,” Sen. Thompson added.

Those upgrades included a new roof to address the leaking and mould problem, brand-new hurricane impact windows, that are able to open and new air conditioning system. The building’s exterior has been fully repainted, and all of the columns have been replaced. There are also plans for elevators.

Sen. Thompson furthered that there have also been significant security upgrades for judges.

“Judges now do not have to pass the public and don’t have to pass the cell block in order to get to their offices, which is very good,” he revealed.

Sen. Thompson expressed that these renovations are a significant achievement for the government, to restore one of the city’s greatest landmarks.

“The Supreme Court is one of those buildings that you see first when you come from the airport and come into the city centre and so, it really is a welcome upgrade to what we had in the past. So, we’re pleased that very soon the public is going to have a brand-new Magistrate Court and also a brand-new Supreme Court,” he said.

“Also, we will be adding another Supreme Court to the two existing ones.

This will help move matters along more efficiently,” said Sen. Thompson.

Quant, also gave an update regarding the project.

He stated that they initially had a deadline to complete renovations in September 2019, however, Hurricane Dorian’s arrival disrupted those plans.

“We had asked for an extension to January 12, since that time the Chief Justice came of Nassau and they made a whole lot of changes. They wanted a Supreme Court and so, we had to do that and our finish date was supposed to be about February 20, which we made,” he said.

He added that they have officially turned over the courthouse keys and voiced hopes that the job they did was well done.

Quant furthered that in additions to the construction, they installed new technology in the building.

“In all of the Magistrate Court sand the Supreme Court, they have inter-teleconferencing with the prison system, so a lot of prisoners don’t have to come down,” he said.

He added that this would save the government a great deal of money, as it pertains to transporting prisoners.

“I think we’re now moving into the 21st Century when it comes to the judiciary,” Quant said.

The construction period officially began in February 2019 and was initially determined to be completed in nine months.

Quant officially signed the nearly $2 million contract to carry out extensive refurbishment of the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre was officially signed during a ceremony that took place on the Grand Lawn of the National Insurance Complex on Monday, November 26, 2018.

Repairs to the courthouse included work to both the interior and exterior.