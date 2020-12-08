MTP sixth graders receive electronic devices courtesy of MP

DEVICES DONATED – Thirty-two sixth graders of Martin Town Primary School received tablets Tuesday (December 8) morning, as part of constituency’s ‘Keep it Digital’ Program. The Member of Parliament for West End Grand Bahama and Bimini Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe (third from left) made the presentation. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WGB CONSTITUENCY OFFICE)

Thirty-two sixth graders of Martin Town Primary School received tablets Tuesday (December 8) morning to assist with their education in this new learning era of COVID-19.

The Member of Parliament for West End Grand Bahama and Bimini Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe made the presentation, as part of constituency’s ‘Keep it Digital’ Program.

“We are here at the Martin Town Primary School today – Tuesday, December 8 – distributing tablets to the sixth graders as part of the West Grand Bahama and Bimini Constituency Office ‘Keep it Digital’ Initiative,” Parker-Edgecombe explained.

She added that the program is geared toward students of Grades 6, 9 and 12. “So, we began here in the community of Martin Town. We are going to make our way to all of the primary schools in our constituency, as well as the high school.”

Parker-Edgecombe noted that the school has already received tablets from the Ministry of Education and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA).

“So, here we are today with the West Grand Bahama and Constituency Office also contributing to this program. I know that it is going to assist the students with their education,” she added.

The school also received some 30 Island Hopping Games, which will assist with the students learning more about The Bahamas.

Parker-Edgecombe noted that the donation was made with the assistance of community leader, Liz Silvera.