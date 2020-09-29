MSC makes sizeable food donation

MSC DONATION – Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Cruises on Monday, September 28, handed over a sizable food donation to the Government of The Bahamas via Urban Renewal. Pictured are PS in the Office of the Prime Minister, Harcourt Brown (left) and Deputy Director of Urban Renewal, Senator Jasmin Dareus (right). (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Cruises on Monday, September 28, handed over a sizable food donation to the Government of The Bahamas via Urban Renewal.

The gesture signified the company’s long-standing relationship with The Bahamas and understanding the importance of being good corporate citizens, according to MSC.

According to a statement released by Chairman, MSC Cruises North America Rick Sasso: “As a family-owned company in the seafaring business for more than 300 years, MSC Group has a long-standing commitment to support our family and friends in time of need.

“The people of The Bahamas have faced significant challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and now have the added challenge of coping with the fallout of the global COVID-19 crisis. With MSC Cruises and MSC Cargo a part of the Bahamian family for decades, we feel it is our responsibility and obligation to do what we can for the people of The Bahamas.

“MSC Group, through the MSC Foundation is honored today to be able to donate much needed food supplies to the community of Freeport.”

Accepting the donations on behalf of the government was Urban Renewal Deputy Director Senator Jasmin Dareus.

“We are really excited for the donation from MSC. On behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister for Grand Bahama and Urban Renewal, we are really grateful to be distributing all of these food items,” said the Senator.

She noted that the items will go a long way in helping many persons and their families throughout various communities.

“We have received items such as rice, flour, water and pastry items that will be distributed. I am sure that the residents are going to be extremely happy, during this difficult time, to have these donations, to help their families out.

“We will distribute the items evenly to all five of the Urban Renewal Centers on Grand Bahama. Residents will be able to go there and be able to receive packages from the centers. Anyone who is in need can go to any of the centers and receive supplies.

“We are so happy for this donation. It speaks to the humanitarian efforts of MSC and all of the other persons that are helping and donating within the communities at this time. I believe that the residents of Grand Bahama are extremely thankful and people will be happy. A hot meal goes a long way,” she said.

As Urban Renewal Centers serve as hubs for the distribution of food vouchers supplied by the Grand Bahama Food Distribution Task Force, through the Feed Grand Bahama Program, in keeping with the National Food Distribution Task Force, Senator Dareus was questioned on the progress of distribution.

“We receive whatever vouchers they want distributed in the various communities. They are separated by constituencies. Each of the centers in the different constituencies will call persons, and in some cases even deliver to persons that may be in need and do not have transportation. We service the community in that regard.

“The process is going very well. Based on the first set of vouchers we received, everyone was distributed. Persons were really happy and really grateful for the National Food Task Force,” concluded Senator Dareus.