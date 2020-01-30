MSC cruise committed to hire 220 Bahamians

FAMILIARIZATION TRIP – The group of French influencers visited the Evangeline Jervis Community Service Distribution Centre to learn about areas of need on the island and how visitors are able to assist. Here the group is pictured with BMOTA representatives and members of the Freeport Seventh-day Adventist Church, who manage the distribution centre.

Operators of MSC Divina cruise ship has agreed to hire 220 Bahamians to work onboard their vessel and the recruitment process has begun.

During a tour of the ship yesterday – Wednesday, January 29, this daily’s team spoke with several cruise managers that dubbed the recruitment exercise a much-needed opportunity for many unemployed. The recruitment will seek to fill positions in the areas of food and beverage, housekeeping, galley and entertainment.

The first Grand Bahamian, Raymond Campbell, has already been hired and began his new career path on Wednesday.

MSC Cruise Director, Anna Werner revealed it holds the capacity of 4,400 visitors plus 1,300 crew members.

Speaking to the recruitment exercise, Werner expressed that the experience is an unforgettable one and anticipates the arrival of new employees.

“It’s a great day and for the first time, for this season, we are with the MSC Divina in Freeport and we are so happy and excited to have our first Bahamian co-worker on board.

“We are looking forward to having a great partnership and of course, even seeing more and more of the Bahamian people being here, together, with us to add a special flavour.

“We have about 50 to 60 different nationalities on board, but still nobody from The Bahamas,” she informed. “So, this is a great opportunity and we are looking forward to get even more and more talented people to work with us.”

Werner noted that since the beginning of November, the ship came over for Mediterranean and will continue its voyage until March 20, after which they will start repositioning cruise and bringing the ship back Europe.

“But because we are changing (the) itinerary in every cruise, we are attending different destinations. At the moment, we are running a three-day cruise and tomorrow we will be in Ocean Cay, our very own private island in The Bahamas, directly run by MSC. So, we are very excited to go back. Then we will spend the next day in Miami and after that, we are starting a seven days’ cruise visiting a lot of different places here around the Caribbean,” she explained.

Describing the vessel as a “beauty,” Werner added that the activities are like no other. “This ship is beautiful and it offers plenty varieties, starting from entertainment with different shows every evening and a theatre. We have good food; we have dining experiences, we have a lot onboard ship; everything you need to make a great vacation experience, you will find it here on MSC Divina.”

MSC Divina Captain, Pietro Sarcinella, who works closely with Werner noted although the vessel is one that meets the eyes, the new recruiters should be prepared to work.

“As it is already anticipated from everybody here, we will have this very good relationship with the Bahamian government in order to recruit crew members from your beautiful island.

“I am sure that it would be very comfortable for them because we are happy for that, so we will make them feel very comfortable on board. They will have all of our assistance and will learn how to deal with the guests. They will really enjoy the time that they spend on board,” said Sarcinella.

“Of course, it is a job so there will be a lot of things to do, and they cannot just assume to come here and have a vacation. There will be a job to do, but there will also be a lot of activities for them, because we have a Human Resource Programme coordinated by the Senior Officer.

“We have excursions organized for our employees at the destinations where we will be sailing, during their free time. We organized an evening for them in the crew area that they have available, we have a crew bar, crew disco and a lot of times, we also reserve one of the guests’ areas on the cruise vessel for all of our crew members.

“So, I am sure that they will be more than comfortable to live on the ship and will integrate very fast with our employment, which is growing so very fast. So, of course, we always need more and more people joining us,” ended the Captain.

Hired as a cleaner, Campbell shared his view on the preparing stage. “The recruitment process was really long, but it was exciting because we had training with the Bahamas Defense Force; we had training with the Fire Department; we had different professionals come in to teach us security and how to manage and work on a ship. So that was exciting.

“Moving forward, I intend to be The Bahamas’ representative for MSC and also work in entertainment as a musician, because everybody knows me as a singer, songwriter and that is what I do. So, entertainment is what I want to move forward with.”

Office of the Prime Minister, First Assistant Secretary, Clothilda Whymns, spoke on behalf of her department. “The Office of the Prime Minister Grand Bahama and MSC Cruises is pleased to announce the 2020, MSC Cruises Employment Initiative Grand Bahama.

“In keeping with the government’s commitment to create economic opportunities for all Bahamians, the Office of the Prime Minister Grand Bahama and MSC Cruises agreed to commence a second recruitment exercise April 2020.

“The initiative was first launched in 2015, but its first successful candidates were during the re-launch in 2019. To date 16 Bahamian candidates were selected to share their talents and work on board MSC Cruise Ships. Nine of the candidates were successful in obtaining the necessary training and documents that are required to work on board MSC Cruise Ships. Three presently work on MSC Cruise Ships, one of our candidates, Raymond Campbell, will be joining the crew of the MSC Divina today in Grand Bahama. Another will be joining MSC on February 2, 2020, and the remaining are awaiting their postings.”

Office of the Prime Minister, Office Manager Lady Naomi Wallace-Whitfield said, “It is intense training for the candidates, but they all did well. Like said, we started out with 17 who got letter of intent when they went through the training, but some didn’t pass, but the successful candidates are now getting their post and as soon as they get their post, their tickets are sent to them and they are on board.

“We were fortunate that they were in Freeport today so Raymond was able to join in Grand Bahama and we are enjoying this with him. Two of our successful candidates are actually in Italy and I think, Raymond and another candidate are on the Caribbean side of it.

“We are launching another recruitment exercise in March, and we probably will do two this year. We are hoping that 2021 that we will have our 200 Grand Bahamians on board MSC ships. When persons see that Bahamians are actually getting hired as a crew member, I think we would have more applicants apply now, so I am happy that we took this opportunity so they can take advantage of this.”

If you are interested in a career with MSC and the opportunity to travel the world, earning valuable experiences in the process, submit your resume to:

mscjobopportunities@gmail.com

Applicants will be contacted to attend a job recruitment exercise in March, and successful candidates will participate in training exercises during the month of April in preparation of a new exciting career in the cruise industry.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (BMOTA) hosted a group of French influencers on a three-day familiarization tour of Grand Bahama over the weekend.

BMOTA considers France an important market for tourism as some 21,000 stopover visitors arrive in The Bahamas from France each year. With Grand Bahama averaging 3,000 of these visitors annually, tourism officials saw the familiarization trip as a golden opportunity to dispel misconceptions and increase interest for the island.

Four travel and lifestyle influencers were enlisted to help drive the message that Grand Bahama is indeed open for business and ready to welcome global visitors:

• Amelie Tauziede (@amelietauziede)

• Alexandra Besson (@itineramagica)

• Lea Bianchi (@leadorablee)

• Virginie Masclet (@poussine)

The influencers were accompanied by Karin Mallet-Gautier, area manager for the Bahamas Tourist Office in France, and Chloe Alfieri, community manager for Travel Insight Agency.

The group arrived on January 17 for an activity-filled visit arranged to ensure the guests would enjoy the best of Bahamian culture, cuisine and hospitality. During a guided jeep tour, the group made stops at The Perfume Factory, Garden of the Groves, Taino Beach, Port Lucaya Marketplace, and heritage sites in the western settlements of Lewis Yard and Pinder’s Point. Additionally, the influencers took a small trek into a pine forest to learn about the island’s fire-resistant Caribbean Pine. The itinerary also allowed for plenty of downtime to enjoy the beach and attractions at their host hotel, Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach All-Inclusive Resort.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see that, although Dorian has done tremendous damage, the island is actually in better shape than I thought,” Besson said. “I was mentally prepared for devastation, but when we arrived at the hotel, we could see all the palm trees are standing and it looks quite normal.”

On the final day of their stay, the influencers stopped by the Grand Bahama Home for the Aged to spend time with the residents. The group also visited the Evangeline Jervis Community Service Distribution Centre to learn about areas of need on the island and how visitors are able to assist.

Besson said these opportunities to connect with the local people were her favorite parts of the trip and added that her followers have found this component interesting as well.

“The glamorous shots always get the most likes and that’s normal. That’s the game on social media,” Besson said. “But people are very interested in the authentic stories that I have shared about getting to know people and getting to know the natural side of the island. Many of my followers have sent messages saying ‘Oh, that’s interesting, I didn’t know we could see that, that we could experience that.’ So, we’re showing that The Bahamas is great beyond the beach.”

The influencers took advantage of every experience on the island, taking dozens of photos for posting to their respective blogs and social media platforms. Combined, the bloggers have a growing audience of over 247,000 followers on Instagram alone.

“The benefit of the trip is the fact that you can instantly report on the destination and the activities you are doing or places you are visiting,” Mallet-Gautier said. “So, the ladies are able to give a true, instant image and account of what they are experiencing. This is the quickest way to spread the word for Grand Bahama and encourage visitors to come back.”

The influencers’ visit to Grand Bahama was the first of three familiarization trips from France slated for January. Mallet-Gautier will return to the island with a group of French and Portuguese tour operators on January 25.