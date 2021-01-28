MP Turnquest on East Grand Bahama projects

K. PETER TURNQUEST, Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama

Repairs to the lone road in and out of East End is progressing “well,” member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, K. Peter Turnquest told this daily recently.

The road repairs are being carried out by Waugh Construction.

Sharing an update on the number of infrastructural projects underway in his constituency, Turnquest noted that the company has completed most of the potholes repairs.

“That has been a blessing, because that was becoming a real problem … the road was deteriorating quickly. We know that it needs a complete resurfacing but for now, within the budgets that we have available, we have been able to patch all of the major holes in the roads.

“Currently, they are working on the major breach in the road near the Lucayan National Park (LNP) and that again is a critical piece of work, because we not only want to restore it but we also want to build it back so that we will have less of a chance of a washout in the future. That is currently underway and should be finished within the next week or two,” he added. “And so, we are coming along very well and we are very pleased about that.”

In terms of other work in the constituency, particularly in High Rock and other areas which were devastated by the monster hurricane (Dorian), Turnquest, elaborated on the situation.

“We are aware that we need to rebuild the sea walls in High Rock, which are critical. As you know, the failure of those seawalls would have assisted in flooding and so, we need to rebuild that critical infrastructure. The Ministry of Works is doing the design work now, the technical work, to see how best to reconstruct the walls again so we do not have a failure in the future.

“We are very pleased with the work that is being done. We know that there are a number of other infrastructure work that needs to be done, to make the communities whole; putting back the clinic; the police station; and Local government offices. That work is currently being designed,” he disclosed.

The clinic will be built differently than the normal process.

“The clinic will be a modular clinic, the foundation and footing for that has already been constructed and so, we anticipate that the modular parts of it will be here shortly. Hopefully, within the next month of two, they will be able to reconstruct that clinic in High Rock, so that they can have a more comfortable environment in which to service the community.

“We look forward to the school that the Ministry of Education has indicated is going to be built in the High Rock area, which will service the entire district. We are looking forward to that because, again, our children have to travel great distances to go to school, which is obviously a disadvantage to them.

“This is a challenge not only in terms of the toll it takes on them physically, but also in terms of them not being able to participate in any kind of extra-curricular activities, or after school tutoring. We are looking forward to getting the school back into the district,” said the MP.

Turnquest added that major work will commence on Sweeting’s Cay as well, where a number of partners have come to the aid of residents, inclusive of Rotary Clubs on Grand Bahama, and by extension Rotary International, in terms of home repair and reconstruction.