MP Turnquest commends Rotarians for Sweeting’s Cay’s homes project

ROTARIANS COMMENDED – Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, K. Peter Turnquest (second right) commended Rotarians for their home repair and construction project underway in Sweeting’s Cay. Also pictured are Rotarians Lizbeth Knowles (left), Billy Jane Ferguson (second left) and Fred Sturrup (right). (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

K. Peter Turnquest, member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, recently got a first-hand look at the housing project in Sweeting’s Cay being funded by the Rotary Clubs on Grand Bahama and its international organization.

In the first phase of the project, nine homes are being constructed for Sweeting’s Cay residents, who were displaced as a result of the historically devastating September 2019, Hurricane Dorian.

Many of the residents of Sweeting’s Cay, which lies off the coast of East Grand Bahama, were forced to relocate while others remained, living in makeshift tents on their properties.

On Friday (February 5) Turnquest expressed how pleased he was to see the progress that the civic organization was making in assisting Sweeting’s Cay residents to return home.

“I am incredibly impressed with the progress that the Rotary Clubs and the Sea Grape Crew have been able to achieve in 14 days. We have gone from footing to a fully erected house, completing the roof today. I can imagine that with the pace they are going, they should be finished with this house in another week or two weeks and then they are on to the next one.

“In fact, we have seen where they have put another two foundations down and so, they are making tremendous progress. I think that it is a testament to the commitment of Rotary, as well as to the workmen here on this site. As you know, they are living, camping, on the Cay, which is a tremendous sacrifice to them,” said Turnquest.

Noting that a number of the young men working on the project have limited or no construction experience, Turnquest said he was elated to learn that they are getting on-the- job training.

“I was excited to learn today that some of these young men who are working on the houses have no construction skill, no experience and so they are actually on-the-job learning and that is fantastic. Again, I want to thank Team Sea Grape and the Rotary Clubs for facilitating this on-hand education and apprenticeship training.

“These young men are now learning a trade that is going to be able to help to support them and their families, well into the future. This project is not only having an impact on Sweeting’s Cay, but also in the general community as we pass on these trades,” added the MP.

Describing Sweeting’s Cay as a “tranquil little Cay” that is family oriented, Turnquest noted that not much happens on the Cay other than fishing.

“So, the Rotary assistance being provided through this effort is a tremendous boost for these residents, many of whom are temporarily located in Freeport, and are dying to get back home.”

Turnquest deemed the project very exciting for Sweeting’s Cay.

With Rotarians intending to construct additional homes in the next two phases of their project, Turnquest expressed that it was a “fantastic” possibility to him.

“Nine families will be able to get back home on the cay and another nine will likely, based on the way that it looks, will be able to do the same shortly … restoring this community.”

Turnquest added that one of the sad parts as a result of what residents on the Cay have experienced is, there are no children on the cay.

“Hopefully, we will see more families move back, and we can re-establish the primary school so that those kids do not have to suffer the hardship of traveling to McLean’s Town every day, in sometimes very risky conditions. We want them to be able to call this home and know this as home, continuing with the rich culture and heritage here,” said the MP.

He added that the cay is rich and full of potential, and that hopefully, in due course, residents as well as other investments will be able to capitalize on the economic developments that are possible there.

“There are tremendous opportunities here. Representatives of the Bahamas Development Bank, one of the companies on the boat here today, is here to look at the potential and what opportunities may exist for residents as well as investors to engage in economic activity on the cay.

“Sweeting’s Cay is unique in that it has a rocky shoreline, but it also has a sandy beach on the west side, ideal for some kind of boutique resort type property. The fishing around here is rich, the marine resources in this area are incredible; whether it is conch or whether it is fish. There are bonefish flats right here and so, there are tremendous opportunities for economic activity.

“Hopefully, the Bahamas Development Bank, through the exposure today, will see some of the opportunities that we have been talking about and will come back and encourage some of the residents to take advantage of what they have to offer,” he noted.

Along with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Turnquest added that he is hopeful additional jobs will be created.

“Not only that we continue with the fishing industry, but we can also do some small-scale farming as well as some touristic developments that will provide job opportunities, wealth opportunities for residents to stay here on the cay and develop their community.

“I think there is tremendous potential and I cannot not mention the Turtle Pond, which is an incredible nature feature that we have here. Again, this area is so rich for eco-tourism opportunities and hopefully, we will be able to create something and get people interested. The possibilities are endless,” concluded Turnquest.