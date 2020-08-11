MP Pintard leads Backyard Farming, Community Garden initiative in GB

BACKYARD FARMING PROGRAM RELAUNCHED – Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard (center), Member of Parliament for Marco City says that relaunch of the ministry’s Backyard Farming Program will assist with Bahamians feeding themselves. Pictured at left is Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama and at right is Parliamentary Secretary in the OPM for Communication and Information, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Food sustainability continues to be a concern for Bahamians, as COVID-19 positive cases increase daily throughout the country and hundreds are added to the unemployment line.

However, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard, Member of Parliament for Marco City says that relaunch of the ministry’s Backyard Farming Program will assist with Bahamians feeding themselves.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources as a part of our Food Security Program, has put together a revitalized Backyard Farming Program.

“The program is being relaunched here in Grand Bahama,” he noted, during a press conference on Friday (August 7).

“We are going to distribute, over the course of the next couple of months, more than 1,500 backyard farming kits that the team here in Grand Bahama assembled.”

Pintard said further that the other four members of parliament have been contacted and all have agreed to participate in the program. “We believe that this will enhance our ability to save money on our food bill. It will also assist a number of persons in growing their farming operations as well.

“This is going to be accompanied by two other programs. One will be the distribution of a variety of seeds that are also on island as a separate part of the Backyard and Community Garden Program.”

He added that in addition to the 1,500 kits for distribution, there are seeds that can supply a minimum of 1,000 households.

“So, we are providing each member of parliament with an initial 100 kits and their constituents will have access to hundreds more. However, we don’t believe that the MPs are the only conduits through which kits should be distributed.

“Therefore, we want to make sure we have 1,000 kits, plus 1,000 additional seed packages, that can be distributed to churches, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and others,” he said.

Pintard explained that the program is so important at this time, because the country is in a difficult period, “and, we believe that the potential for disruption in the food supply chain is real, given COVID-19.”

Noting that many Bahamians, who for years, before the government jumped in, have been growing their own food, the minister said they are certain of what they put in the ground and have shaved money off their food bill.

“We have formed a partnership to explode community gardening and so today, you will see clearing of properties towards community gardening.

“In every constituency we have persons who are partnering with us in this program, including Local Government. All of us are on board,” said Pintard.

The initial starter kit is supplied with irrigation tubes, seeds, fertilizer, soil, mini flower pots and instructions.

In addition to the instructions that come with the kit, Pintard said that assistance will be provided for those who may not have a ‘green thumb’, on the ministry’s website.

According to the minister, there is already material on the website, but videos and workshops will be provided for persons who are participating in the Backyard Farming and Community Gardening initiative.

Parliamentary Secretary in the OPM for Communication and Information, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini noted her appreciation for the inclusion of her constituency.

“We are very appreciative in West GB and Bimini with regards to this. I think it is important for us to promote our food sustainability early.

“I know that the crisis that we are going through now, people have been asking about being able to have food security. What Minister Pintard’s ministry has been able to do, is initiate this program to have people know that they can grow their own food, which also lends to not spending so much at the supermarket,” said Parker-Edgecombe.

The plan is to ensure that in he west an in Bimini, residents there take full advantage.

“And so, in West GB and Bimini, we are going to utilize these kits to the best and make sure that persons who are interested in this program get the kits.

“I think it is just the beginning of something that is going to be happening quite frequently and we are more than happy to partner with the ministry,” she added.

Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama, who has always been an advocate for backyard farming noted that food security is very important.

“Food security is very important and I have been an advocate for backyard farming from day one. Every chance I get, I speak to it. So, I was happy when the minister decided to partner with us so that we can take backyard farming to the next level.

“We have formed cooperatives in the community now to have community gardens and all of the MPs have identified areas in their constituencies, where we will have community gardens," said Lewis.

Lewis revealed also, that one of the major anchor gardens will be on the South Mall Drive, “where we will have, in addition to a seedling nursery, a production area and also an area for our weekly farmers’ market.

“So, we really appreciate this gesture and I am sure constituents who have already signed up will be calling us, and, we will be giving out these kits and encouraging them to get into backyard farming.

“This is going to go a long way in respect to food security and putting healthy products into our bodies,” Lewis concluded.