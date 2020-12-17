MOT’s Safety Education, Training, sessions ongoing

KARENDA SWAIN, Training, Education and Quality Assurance Manager with the Ministry of Tourism GB Office

Grand Bahama Taxi Union (GBTU) is one of many tourism-based organizations taking full advantage of the training and educational sessions being offered by the Ministry of Tourism.

Training, Education and Quality Assurance Manager with the Ministry of Tourism GB Office, Karenda Swain, recently shared with this daily a few ways in which the GBTU has answered the call to keep its members, as well as their guests safe at all times.

“So far, we have had very great support from the Grand Bahama Taxi Union and their members, with participating in our tourism business compliance training. That training focuses on properly preparing individuals who are working in the industry under this new norm, the COVID era.

“We have had a tremendous response from the drivers thus far, and we will continue to assist them with protocol training, awareness of any new initiatives as it relates to general safety and passengers during this particular era.

“We are comparing our standards with the international market, to see how they are functioning; how their transportation providers are functioning; and, to date, we can truly say that we are on par. We are meeting the standards.

“All of the vehicles so far we know, they have outfitted them with the proper sanitization material and some of the vehicles have Plexiglas installed, which is an added component for the safety of the passengers.

“We are getting ready, so that when we have the full opening of our market, the passengers know that they are safe. If they want to take a cab or any of the buses, they can rest assured that they are safe and that the drivers are taking it very seriously,” she added.

Swain said that training sessions are ongoing.

“BahamaHost training continues, where we have also implemented the COVID-19 component as well. We focus on safety and health, but because of this new era, we have to focus even more than we did before on hygiene, washing of hands, and ensuring that every driver is wearing their masks. All of the steps are necessary, not only for the passengers’ safety, but also to keep the drivers safe,” she added.

Back in June of this year, tourism industry professionals participated in a tourism readiness initiative hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, to prepare those in the industry for the country’s reopening, which at the time was set to commence on July 1.

The sessions, two per day, and 90 minutes per session, were held via a digital platform.

At the time, General Manager at Ministry of Tourism GB Office Steven Johnson expressed: “This training is a result of the Tourism Readiness Recovery Committee, which is made up of both the private and public sectors, headed obviously by our Director General (Joy Jibrilu) and other high rankers in the tourism industry.

“We wanted to have this tourism compliance for all of our hair braiders, vendors, straw market vendors, the public service drivers, hotel employees; anyone in the tourism industry. We want them all to sing from the same hymn sheet. This is an opportunity for us to hear from the health officials, from the Ministry of Tourism and other persons, in regards to this fight against COVID-19.”

Such programs will continue within the Ministry of Tourism in the New Year.