Mothers receive baby care items during ROYO morning giveaway

ROYO DISTRIBUTION – Hundreds of mothers received much-needed baby items, including food and pampers during Reach Out Youth Organization’s (ROYO) Giveaway on Thursday, April 17. In insert photo is ROYO President, Ddudely Seide. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Traffic was at a standstill along Banyan Lane and East Atlantic Drive Thursday (April 16) morning, as residents lined up in hopes of receiving baby items, including pampers and other necessities.

The “drive-thru” distribution format was courtesy of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) and its President, Dudley Seide, who told this daily that he was compelled to open the doors of the Community Center.

Under normal circumstances, inner-city residents visit ROYO Community Center, daily, for free hot meals; particularly breakfast for students. However, due to the 24-hour curfew and lockdowns, ROYO’s Feeding Program was put on hold.

But, according to Seide, he had to reach out to the residents who are in need.

“My heart is overwhelmed. I have been praying and fasting for about three weeks and asking the Lord, how to help these people here on Grand Bahama. The Lord showed me that I should have a giveaway, giving to mothers who need help right now in this particular time. There are many people who are not working, and so, we decided to do a giveaway today,” he explained.

Persons receiving items were instructed to remain in their cars, and then drive onto the property in order, to have the items were loaded in their vehicles.

Social distancing measures were adhered to.

“As you can see, I am trying to make sure that the process is in order. People are in the cars, staying on the line and that is how I am going to make sure there is order. We are practicing social distancing; no one is coming out of their vehicles.

“We understand what is happening with the Coronavirus and that is why I went into prayer to make sure that no one is standing around. We are placing the items in their vehicles,” he noted.

“We started at 9:30 this morning, to get this process going, to help these people here on Grand Bahama. Today, we are giving away pampers and other baby items.

“This is our first day, but I will do four weeks of this. Next week I am going to be giving out groceries and the week after that we will be feeding about 1,000 families. A week after that, we will be going into the old folks’ homes, treating our elderly here in Grand Bahama,” he revealed.

Scores of residents were attended to.

“So far, I would say over 100 families have come through already. I was supposed to start at 11:00 a.m., but we started early because there were mothers in the cars saying that they left their child/children home and so they had to go. So, we started earlier than expected.

“I am overwhelmed. I cried last night, when I heard that people just wanted someone to talk to. That was so amazing to me. Some persons called me up to 1:30 in the morning saying, ‘Dudley, I am desperate … I am not working, I need help.’

“I am only a token of God. He is using me so that I can help my community and that is what I am doing today.

“I am asking anyone who may still have items – baby items, baby food, anything. Please bring it to the Center. We are going to make sure that people get them. They are coming here and so, we are going to make sure they have it.

“I want to thank all of the sponsors who have been here with me – Fidelity Bank, R.H. Culmer, FOCAL, PharmaChem and all of the others who always believe in us; who trust us, because they know that once they give, the people will get it.”