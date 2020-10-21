Mother of six charged with fraud

HEADED TO COURT – Twenty-six-year-old Maleka Laing (left), mother of six, was arraigned before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Freeport Magistrate’s court #2 on Friday, October 16. She was charged with a number of fraud offences and plead guilty to all. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-six-year-old Maleka Laing was arraigned before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Freeport Magistrate’s Court # 2 on Friday, October 16. She was charged with a number of fraud offences and plead guilty to all.

Firstly, Magistrate Smith informed the defendant that she was charged with possession of a false document. He continued: “It is alleged that on Tuesday September 15, at Freeport, Grand Bahama, with the intent to deceive, you did have in your possession a certain false document, a certain job letter bearing the name Maleka Laing, knowing the same to be false.”

He informed her that the matter may be heard before the Magistrate’s Court or at the Supreme Court level, before a judge and jury. Laing opted to have the matter heard before the Magistrate’s Court. Smith then proceeded to ask her how she pleaded to the charge. she responded, “guilty.”

Laing was then informed that she was also charged with uttering a false document. It was alleged that on the same date, time and place, she did intend to deceive, uttering a false document, that of a signed job letter also bearing the name Maleka Laing, knowing the same to be false.

She was again asked how she pleaded. She responded, “guilty.”

Lastly, Laing was also charged with deceit of a public officer. Smith informed the court that it was alleged that she intended to evade the requirements of the law, endeavoring to deceive a public officer, acting on the execution of his office by means of a false document, a job letter.

“How do you plead, guilty or not guilty,” questioned Smith. Laing responded, “guilty.”

The prosecution informed the courts on the particulars of the charges before Laing, noting that on the date in question that the Supreme Court Registry reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Grand Bahama, that Laing was given a bail application for Samiko Rigby, who had been remanded by the Magistrate’s Court for processing. The prosecution added that the same was now believed to have fraudulent documents attached to the suspect in question.

The prosecution went on to state that investigations revealed that the suspect (Laing) took a job letter from her place of employment, a local restaurant, which was given to her earlier this year. The job letter was addressed to The United Embassy for visa purposes. Investigations further revealed that Laing altered the job letter without the permission of her employer, as well as using her employer’s signature without their permission.

“The suspect was later arrested and interviewed. She admitted taking the job letter provided to her for The United States Embassy, to a local office supplies store, where she had the letter altered to be addressed to The Supreme Court. According to the prosecution, Laing admitted to the fraudulent acts after she was not able to obtain a job letter from her place of employment.

The prosecution also informed that Laing had no antecedents.

Clad in a brown hooded jacket, blue jeans and slippers, Laing was questioned by Smith if she had anything to say. Initially, Laing responded, “No sir.” However, upon Smith questioning her again, she answered, “I apologize to the court.”

The mother of six children, ages one, a set of two-year-old twins, a three, five and six-year-old, Smith asked the defendant why she would commit such a serious offense, forging a document to bring to the courts.

“Tell me the rationale behind that.”

Becoming emotional Laing responded: “The person I signed for, he asked me if I could do it for him and he would give me a couple of dollars. I am a single mother of six.”

Smith further asked what her relation was to Rigby. She answered, “nothing, just a family friend.” Admitting that she was a long-time friend of Rigby’s sister, since childhood, she informed the courts that she had only known Rigby a mere two months, prior to engaging in the criminal offence; expressing that he only became an acquaintance to her of late.

Smith then asked Laing, what was the amount of money Rigby had promised her for signing the bail application. She stated that an exact amount was never discussed, nor did she receive any money from Rigby following her submission of the false documentation to the Supreme Courts.

Smith said: “My mind says that you should be sent to the Bahamas Department of Corrections. We have to send a message that this should not happen.

Sobbing uncontrollably, Laing responded: “Please your worship.”

Magistrate Smith asked Laing, who was keeping her children since she was detained. She answered: “They are with my cousin.”

“Who would keep them if you go to prison?” asked Smith. Laing stated: “I have no idea.”

Magistrate then asked the defendant if she thought about her children prior to presenting fraudulent documents to the courts. “It seems that you were more concerned about getting this person out of prison as opposed to what would happen to you and your children.

“I am going to remand you to Central Police Station until Monday (October 19). When you return to court on Monday perhaps you may be able to convince me why you should not be sentenced to the Bahamas Department of Corrections. You will return to court on Monday for sentencing.”

The prosecution was then instructed by Smith to give the defendant a bottle of water to drink as she became even more inconsolable and distraught at that point. She was instructed to have a seat until she calmed down, after which, she was escorted out of the courtroom by officials.

On Tuesday, September 8 Samiko Rigby, 32, a resident of Eight Mile Rock was hauled before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Freeport Magistrate’s Court # 1 to answer to a number of charges.

Firstly, Rigby was charged with one count of wantonly discharging a firearm on Saturday September 5, in the city of Freeport. Questioned as to how he wished to plead, the defendant said “not guilty.”

He was also charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer on the same date, place and time, one count of resisting arrest and one count of disorderly behavior.

Rigby plead not guilty to all of the charges before him. As it relates to the first charge, wantonly discharging a firearm, the prosecution objected to bail, as Rigby held antecedents for similar charges, before him in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court back in 2018. The prosecution had no objection to bail regarding the other charges before Rigby.

Ferguson subsequently granted Rigby a $2000.00 cash bail for the first offence of wantonly discharging a firearm; and for the latter charges, $500.00 bail each for the two counts of assaulting an officer; $200.00 for assisting arrest; and $300.00 for disorderly behavior. The latter bail amounts totaled $1,500.00, requiring two sureties.

Rigby’s matter was adjourned until November 23, 2020.